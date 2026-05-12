Missouri High School Football: Kickapoo names new head coach

Just two weeks ago, the Springfield (MO) Kickapoo football program was without a head coach when Nate Thomas stepped down. On Tuesday the school announced the hiring of a new lead man for the Chiefs heading into the 2026-27 season.

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Kickapoo High School on social media officially announced the hiring of Fair Grove (MO) head coach Bill Voorhis as the program’s eighth coach in team history. Voorhis in his 11 seasons at Fair Grove compiled an overall record of 105-28 with a state finalist finish in the 2024 campaign.

“Kickapoo is excited to announce Coach Bill Voorhis will become the 8th Head Football Coach in school history. Coach Voorhis served as the Head Coach for Fair Grove High School for 11 seasons, leading the Eagles to an impressive 105-28 record while bringing home a state runner-up finish in 2024, securing 6 conference championships and making appearances in 10 district championship games,” statement read on Tuesday afternoon regarding Voorhis appointment as head coach.

Voorhis takes over for Nate Thomas, who in nine seasons compiled a 39-51 record during his time at Kickapoo. Thomas in his nine seasons had two winning seasons, pulling off consecutive above .500 campaigns in 2022 and 2023.

Kickapoo finished with a 2-8 record and as the No. 99 in the state, according to the final 2025 Missouri High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Kickapoo High School

Kickapoo High School, located in Springfield, Missouri, is a top-performing public high school known for its strong academics, vibrant arts programs, and competitive athletics. Part of the Springfield Public Schools district, KHS serves a diverse student body and emphasizes leadership, achievement, and community engagement. The school’s spirited mascot, the Chiefs, represents a proud tradition of excellence and school pride both in and out of the classroom.

For Missouri high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Show Me State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Missouri.