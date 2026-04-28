After nine seasons at the helm of the Springfield (MO) Kickapoo football program, Nate Thomas is stepping away from the sidelines.

According to a social media post, Thomas announced that he’s stepping down as the Chiefs’ head football coach. Thomas over the course of nine seasons compiled a 39-51 record during his time at Kickapoo.

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This place didn’t just give me a job-it gave me another family.

TO THE TEACHERS AND ADMIN thank you for believing in what we were building and supporting our coaches and players every single day.

TO THE COACHES & THEIR FAMILIES-side by side in the grind… early mornings, late nights, and everything in between.

We built something that will last, and I laughed and had fun through every second of it.

TO THE PARENTS-thank you for trusting me with your sons That’s never something I took lightly. Your dedication and love. behind the scenes is what makes Kickapoo special.

AND MOST IMPORTANTLY TO OUR PLAYERS… you are the heartbeat of it all. You gave everything you had to each other, to this program, and to that K on your chest. That’s what the K Life is about. Thank you for allowing me to be a small part of your lives.

My family and I will be forever grateful for the relationships and t standards we all built together.

It’s always been about family.

I have a daughter in Marshfield who needs her Dad.

It’s time for me to practice what I’ve preached.

Thomas in his nine seasons had two winning seasons, pulling off consecutive above .500 campaigns in 2022 and 2023.

Kickapoo finished with a 2-8 record and as the No. 99 in the state, according to the final 2025 Missouri High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Kickapoo High School

Kickapoo High School, located in Springfield, Missouri, is a top-performing public high school known for its strong academics, vibrant arts programs, and competitive athletics. Part of the Springfield Public Schools district, KHS serves a diverse student body and emphasizes leadership, achievement, and community engagement. The school’s spirited mascot, the Chiefs, represents a proud tradition of excellence and school pride both in and out of the classroom.

For Missouri high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Show Me State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Missouri.