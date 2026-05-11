Missouri high school football team names new head coach

Lee’s Summitt (MO) Lee’s Summit West football program has found their next head coach, according to an announcement via social media on Monday.

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The Titans announced the hiring of Lee’s Summitt offensive coordinator Benny Palmer as the program’s next lead man, pending board approval. Palmer for the last three years has been calling plays for the Tigers, which this past season averaged nearly 30 points per game.

Titan Nation!



Join us in welcoming the new Head Coach of the Lee’s Summit West Titans football program…Coach Benny Palmer!#titancommitted pic.twitter.com/uukzIY63bm — LSW Titans Activities (@LSWestAD) May 11, 2026

Last month, the school announced that they had fired then-head football coach Willie Horn and multiple assistants have been removed for enrollment infractions, breaking rules that of the Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA).

Horn led one of Missouri high school football’s top programs, with the Titans within the state’s Top 25 this past season. In four seasons at the helm, Horn compiled a 17-25 overall record from 2022 to 2025.

Lee’s Summit West had previously sent a letter to families regarding the violations within the football program as it revealed that there was multiple residency violations, using fraudulent leases and utility bills. Also in the state’s findings was an instance of illegal recruiting and undue influence. Letter had stated that upon MSHSAA approval, the Titans will be forfeiting all varsity and freshman team victories from the 2025 season.

The Titans ended up finishing with a 4-7 record and as the No. 21 ranked team in the state, according to the final Missouri 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Lee’s Summit West High School

Lee’s Summit West High School, located in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is a top-performing public high school known for its academic excellence, athletic achievements, and strong community spirit. Home of the Titans, LSW offers a wide range of Advanced Placement courses, award-winning arts programs, and competitive sports teams. The school prides itself on fostering leadership, innovation, and character development in its students, preparing them for success in college and beyond.

For Missouri high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Show Me State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Missouri.