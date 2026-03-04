Missouri high school girls basketball playoff game to restart after scoreboard error

It’s a rare occurrence to ever see a high school basketball game or any sporting event for that matter restarted due to an scoreboard error.

When it came to a Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) Class 3 Sectional game between The Principia School and Highland played on Monday night, with the former winning 46-45, the association has investigated the in-game details and will restart the contest due to its findings.

According to an announcement by the MSHSAA, the Missouri high school girls basketball playoff game between Panthers and Cougars will restart late in the third quarter tonight at 6 p.m. Central Time at Hannibel High School due to a scoreboard error made by game officials.

Per the press release by the MSHSAA, the game will resume with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter with Highland leading Principia 34-29 and a new set of officials will be assigned to officiate the contest.

What caused the restart of the game was due to a discrepancy brought to the attention of the officials by Highland when the Cougars’ scorebook reflected that they had one more point higher than the official scorebook, scoreboard. Officials reviewed the halftime score, but the scorebooks of both teams weren’t gone over at the scorers table, which is required by NFHS Basketball Rule 2.11.11.

In the bullet points made by the MSHSAA about the procedures not followed in the contest was the visiting team’s scorebook not be reviewed, Highland head coach’s request to use both team scorebooks was denied by game officials and the game protocol laid out by the NFHS Rules Book and state handbook were not followed.

The winner of this evening’s contest will move on to the Friday’s MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinals.

More about The Principia School

The Principia School, located in Saint Louis, Missouri, is a private, coeducational day and boarding school serving students from early childhood through grade 12. Rooted in Christian Science values, the school emphasizes academic excellence, character development, and global citizenship. With a focus on experiential learning and individualized instruction, TPS fosters a supportive and inclusive environment where students are encouraged to explore, lead, and grow with purpose.