TRINITY, Fla.- Heading into his 13th season at the helm of the New Port Richey (Fla.) James W. Mitchell

football program, Mustangs’ head coach Andy Schmitz has seen his fair share of success.

13 consecutive winning seasons, nine district championships and two region final appearances, including one just last year. Schmitz, coming off a 10-3 season and a region final berth, has seemingly figured it out to a science when it comes to his Mitchell team and this year’s group isn’t any different.

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At Monday afternoon’s first practice of the spring, the Mustangs were right back on the field and for Schmitz, first thing is first: Getting back to the basics.

“This feels almost exactly like the 2021 season because the 2020 season was the last time we made it to the regional finals. Got beat by Edgewater and then that next year we had we graduated a ton of people,” Schmitz said to Rivals on Monday. “Let’s get back to the basics. Let’s let everybody compete. Let’s just kind of see how it plays out. That’s really enjoyable, too, so it’s kind of the fun of high school football.”

What is fun for the Mustangs is the consistency of winning high school football games on the field and Schmitz’s squad has been the model of that on an annual basis. This team, though, will be a little different compared to the past group its had the last two or three years as the Mustangs will have to break in a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2023.

Graduating is quarterback Cayden Thomas, who is now at South Carolina State, but Mitchell received an off-season transfer in 2027 signal caller Rex Driggers, who played at Tampa (Fla.) Gaither in 2025. Driggers is competing for the job along with 2028 Anthony Dipaola, at the position.

Regardless of whomever wins the starting role will have huge shoes to fill as Thomas won three playoff games as Mitchell’s starter and a lot of the Mustangs’ offense is predicated on solid quarterback play.

Behind center isn’t the only void the team is currently facing as wide receivers Bryce Backus and RJ Peabody both graduate this spring, leaving Schmitz and his staff searching for the new wave of playmakers out wide. The Mustangs’ head coach knows a lot of ‘headline’ name guys will be gone, but he sees plenty of experience also returning as well.

“We obviously graduated a lot of talent and a lot of experience, but we’ve got a really good, hard-working group of kids here that really like each other,” Schmitz said.

“We lost the guys that kind of made the headlines, with Cayden and Bryce and RJ, you know, but, there’s guys here that have been major contributors. Cody Connor was a major contributor on both sides of the ball last year. Nolan Keirns as a defensive tackle had a heck of a year. Anthony Mirabeli came on at the end of the year and was a really good football player for us. Robert Dunning at free safety and a little bit of running back. There’s guys here that have done it at the varsity level and have done on a team that made it to the regional finals.”

One thing that hasn’t changed whatsoever for Mitchell is the type of numbers they see on an annual basis, with Schmitz’s squad hovering around 70 participants and he expects another 30 to join via its freshmen class when late July rolls around.

Heading into his 14th year as a head coach, Schmitz has seen a lot during his time out of Pasco County, Florida but the expectations haven’t wavered at any point in time. Playing in a new district with the likes of Gaither, East Lake and Largo, Mitchell will have their hands full in trying to get back into the postseason.

At the end of many of their first spring practices, Mitchell concludes with running a fundamental pursuit drill with every player on the team taking part in some way, shape or form. It’s getting back to the basics for the Mustangs as they have a group that will feature new stars, but its the goals remain the same.

“I’ve always said the goal is always the same here. The goal is to win a district championship and advance (in the playoffs),” Schmitz added. “Anything that we do after that. Obviously, you never want to put a cap on what you’re trying to do or anything, but you know, winning the district and advancing in the playoffs is always the standard here. That doesn’t change regardless of who graduated or who’s coming back or whatever. I really like this group of kids.”

More about James W. Mitchell High School

James W. Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, FL, offers a diverse educational experience with a focus on academic excellence and athletic achievement. As a part of the Pasco County School District, it provides a range of extracurricular activities and sports programs, including football and basketball, fostering both academic and athletic growth among its students.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.