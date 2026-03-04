Mizzou signee Jason Crowe Jr. ends high school basketball career as California's leading scorer

Mizzou five-star shooting guard signee Jason Crowe Jr. saw his high school basketball career come to an end on Tuesday night in Inglewood’s 84-65 loss to Damien.

With the Sentinels’ loss, Crowe Jr. caps arguably the greatest career for any high school boys hoops player in state history, finishing as California’s all-time leading scorer with 4,718 points through 124 games played. In the loss to Damien, Crowe Jr. finished with a team-high 34 points.

Jason Crowe Jr. ends his fabulous high school career with 34 points in Inglewood 84-65 loss to Damien. He finishes with 4,718 points in 124 games, the most points in California history. pic.twitter.com/O1Lqcaqwzl — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 4, 2026

It’s not the first time this season that Crowe Jr. broke or set a scoring record as the senior broke California’s all-time career mark with a 51-point showing back on Dec. 9th in a 112-75 win over Beverly Hills (Calif.).

Crowe Jr. is ranked the No. 4 player in the state of California, No. 3 at his position and No. 10 nationally for the Class of 2026. The shooting guard began his high school boys basketball career at the Lynwood, averaging over 36 points a game as a freshman and sophomore. Prior to his junior campaign, he transferred to Inglewood last year and averaged 35.3 points per contest for the Sentinels.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard finishes his senior season averaging a ridiculous 43.6 points per game, along with 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals a contest, according to MaxPreps statistics.

