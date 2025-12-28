Montverde Academy edges No. 22 Archbishop Stepinac at Jordan Brand Holiday Classic

Don’t look now, but the Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) are starting to look like the national powerhouse program they always strive towards on a yearly basis.

At the Jordan Brand Holiday Classic on Saturday, Montverde Academy defeated New York power No. 22 nationally ranked Archbishop Stepinac, 74-70, in what was one of the top national boys basketball boys matchups of the weekend. Kent State commitment Dhani Miller led the way for the Eagles with a team-high 25 points in the victory.

Montverde Academy led 31-22 at intermission and kept their foot on the gas in the third period. It would be Archbishop Stepanic mounting a fourth quarter comeback as the Crusaders tied the game up, sending it into overtime. The Eagles would take the final session, out-scoring the Crusaders, 12-8.

Fordham commit Hassan Koureissi and Michigan State signee Jasiah Jervis paced Archbishop Stepanic with 26 and 25 points, respectively.

There’s no rest for the weary, however, as Montverde Academy is slated to face off against No. 9 nationally ranked Dynamic Prep (TX) on Sunday.

More about Montverde Academy

Montverde Academy, located in Montverde, Florida, is a private, co-educational school renowned for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. The academy offers a range of AP and honors courses, preparing students for higher education and future careers. Montverde’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving regional and national recognition. Emphasizing leadership, personal development, and community service, the school ensures students are well-prepared for future success.

