Moody (AL) announces next head football coach

A subliminal social media post on Friday indicating the importance of a 9 a.m. Central Time announcement by Moody High School (Ala.) football handle on X was the prelude to an intriduction of who the next head coach will be.

On Saturday morning, Moody announced the hiring of Kyle Tatum as their next head football coach. Tatum takes over for Jake Ganus, who led Moody to its first-ever Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state championship in a 25-0 win over Vigor last month in Birmingham.

Ganus has since stepped down and took over the head football coaching position at Pell City.

Tatum takes over what was one of the more attractive high school football head coaching vacancies in the Southeast as Moody is coming off winning a state championship and finished the 2025 season ranked as one of Alabama’s Top 25 teams.

Moody ended last season with a 13-2 record and as the No. 14 ranked team, according to the Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Moody High School

Moody High School, located in Moody, Alabama, serves a growing student body with a strong emphasis on both academics and athletics. The school is renowned for its spirited athletic programs, including football and basketball, with the Blue Devils representing the school in competitive regional play. Navy and Vegas gold are the school’s colors, symbolizing pride and tradition. The school fosters a strong community environment, preparing students for future success both in and out of the classroom.

