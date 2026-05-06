Mookie Betts to sponsor Tennessee's TBCA Mr. Baseball Award

The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday afternoon announced via social media on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a current Major League Baseball star will be sponsoring their annual Mr. Baseball Award.

Per the TBCA, Los Angeles Dodgers’ star Mookie Betts has become the title sponsor for the association’s prestigious Mr. Baseball Award. With Betts’ sponsorship of the award, the association said the honor moving forward will now known as the Mookie Betts Mr. Baseball Award.

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“The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association is proud to announce (Mookie Betts) as the title sponsor of the prestigious Mr. Baseball Award! Beginning this year, the honor will officially become the Mookie Betts Mr. Baseball Award,” the statement read on social media.

🚨 The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association is proud to announce @mookiebetts as the title sponsor of the prestigious Mr. Baseball Award!

Beginning this year, the honor will officially become the Mookie Betts Mr. Baseball Award. 🚨 — Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (@TBCAorg) May 6, 2026

Betts since his time playing in MLB for the Boston Red Sox and Dodgers has become one of the most notable names in the game. The multifaceted Betts played for the Red Sox from 2014 to 2019 before being traded to the Dodgers, where he’s won four World Series titles.

Before Betts went on to become one of the best players in the game of baseball on the professional level, he starred at Nashville (TN) Overton High School, where as a junior he batted a sensational .548 average with 24 steals.

More about the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association

“The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association is built on the belief that the growth of baseball in our state depends on the dedication, passion, and leadership of its coaches. Our mission is to advance the game by supporting coaches, fostering player development, and strengthening the baseball community across Tennessee.

Since its founding in the early 1990s, the TBCA has established itself as one of the premier coaches’ associations in the South. Our structure and vision have served as a model for other states, inspiring the creation and reorganization of similar associations nationwide. Together, we remain committed to growing the game, building strong relationships, and ensuring a lasting legacy for baseball in Tennessee.”

More about Overton High School

Overton High School, located in Nashville, TN, offers a comprehensive education for students in grades 9-12. Known for its diverse community, the school emphasizes academic excellence, a wide array of extracurricular activities, and strong athletic programs, including football and basketball. The Bobcats foster a culture of teamwork and leadership, encouraging students to excel both academically and athletically. Overton also provides various support services to help students succeed, preparing them for future challenges in higher education and beyond.