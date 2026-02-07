Most Indiana high school basketball coaches in favor of a shot clock

Indiana high school basketball is one of the few that does not use a shot clock. While the state is a hotbed of basketball talent, it is not using the 35-second shot clock that the National Federation of State High School Associations. However, a recent survey might trigger a change.

As the Indianapolis Star’s Kyle Neddenriep reported, 68 percent of boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches are in favor of a shot clock. This figure was derived from 612 responses received by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association from its members.

The survey’s results led to the presentation of the 35-second shot clock to the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association. A different presentation will be delivered to the Indiana High School Athletic Association executive committee meeting on February 20. This proposal aims to compel the state’s governing body to implement shot clocks in Indiana high school basketball.

Currently, 32 states use a shot clock, and it is expected that more will adopt it in the next few years. Kentucky will start using a shot clock in the 2027-28 season, while Illinois will start shot clock usage in 2026-27.

Most proponents of a shot clock in high school basketball argue that using it will help the athletes prepare for the college game. Similarly, it can increase the tempo, averting frustratingly low final scores and teams stalling for minutes before even attempting a shot.

However, implementing the shot clock in Indiana high school basketball won’t be easy, as each school must purchase a clock for both sides of the court. In addition to the financial concern, schools must train individuals who will make the clock run every game.

How to Follow Indiana High School Basketball

