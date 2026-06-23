Mount Carmel-St. Joseph Regional tilt to air on ESPN

When Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel and Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional face off in late August, the entire country will be able to tune in to see the Caravan and Green Knights square off.

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SportsCenter NEXT announced on X, formerly on Twitter, that the matchup between the Caravan and Green Knights will be apart of the ‘ESPN High School Kickoff’ series televised on ESPN. The contest will be played at Mount Carmel’s Barda-Dowling Stadium and kickoff is slated for 8 p.m.

The college football stars of tomorrow are on ESPN platforms again this fall! Full seven-game ESPN High School Football schedule to be released in July. pic.twitter.com/cCjUKGPKaY — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) June 23, 2026

Mount Carmel is coming off winning the 2025 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 8A state championship, the program’s 17th title in program history when they defeated Oswego, 20-3.

The Caravan will have one of the top wide receiving corps in the state, with 2027 four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell (Michigan commit) and 2028 four-star wideout Marshaun Thornton, respectively.

Coming away with the NJSIAA Non-Public A state championship after defeating Ramsey (NJ) Don Bosco Prep, 24-21, was the Montvale (NJ) St. Regional Green Knights. Coming off the program’s first state championship since head coach Augie Hoffmann returned for his second stint.

St. Joseph Regional in 2025 finished with a 10-2 record and as the state’s No. 2 ranked team, according to the final New Jersey High School Football Massey Rankings.

The Green Knights return one of the top defensive units in the Northeast, which includes 2028 four-star linebacker Tahj Gray, 2027 three-star EDGE commit Chaz Gray (Washington commit) and 2027 three-star safety Jonathan Galette (Penn State commit).

More about Chicago Mount Carmel High School

“Mount Carmel High School, located in Chicago, IL, is well-regarded for its competitive athletic programs, particularly in football and basketball. The school’s sports teams, known as the Caravan, compete at a high level in Illinois athletics. Mount Carmel’s football program has a strong legacy, recently clinching the Class 7A state championship, which solidifies its status as a top-ranked team statewide. The basketball program is also formidable, regularly competing in state tournaments.”

More about St. Joseph Regional High School

“St. Joseph Regional High School, located in Montvale, New Jersey, is a private, all-boys Catholic institution known for academic excellence and championship-level athletics. With a strong emphasis on faith, brotherhood, and leadership, SJR offers rigorous college-preparatory programs and a rich extracurricular life. The Green Knights are celebrated for their success in football and other varsity sports, fostering a proud and spirited school community.”