Mountain Brook (Ala.) boys basketball hires Mississippi state champion as head coach

Mountain Brook (Ala.) boys basketball went less than a month before finding their next head coach and on Wednesday, announced who they selected.

According to a press release by the school, the Spartans have tabbed Jackson Prep’s Zach Allison as the program’s next head boys basketball coach. Allison led Jackson Prep to a state championship in 2025 and compiled an overall record of 94-39.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Mountain Brook family,” Allison said in the press release. “Not just Mountain Brook basketball, but the Mountain Brook community. We are going to continue the historic success on the court and take pride in developing a program all the way through our school system.”

“Those who have come before me have raised the bar and set a high standard of excellence. As a competitor, I am excited to embrace expectations and the tradition of winning that the community expects. I look forward to leading the young men in our school system, and getting to know the people that make Mountain Brook a special place.”

Allison takes over for Tyler Davis, who compiled an impressive 159-41 record and led the team to two Class 6A state runner up finishes. In each season, Davis led Mountain Brook to the Class 6A state tournament.

The Spartans checked in at No. 11 according to the latest Alabama 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Mountain Brook High School

Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama, features a robust athletics program dedicated to fostering student-athlete success. The school offers a variety of sports, including football, basketball, and track, with a focus on both individual and team development. Known for its competitive spirit and high standards, Mountain Brook provides state-of-the-art facilities and experienced coaching. The program emphasizes sportsmanship, discipline, and academic achievement, supporting students in their athletic and academic pursuits.

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