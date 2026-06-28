Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) and Mt. Zion (Md.) square off at DMV live event

For the first time in both teams’ history, Lanham Mt. Zion Prep (Md.) and Mt. Zion (Md.) squared off in a competitive varsity basketball game. Sharing a campus, the Prepatory Academy boasts the bulk of the varsity team’s talents, with the school’s top prospects playing on the elite grind session level.

The two schools faced each other at today’s DMV Live Session III event, which took place at Hyattsville DeMatha Catholic (Md.). The event featured some of the top prospects in the national playing each other in front of D1 coaches, including Clinton Grace (Md.)’s J’lon Lyons.

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“For the first time in program history Mt Zion’s HS team and Prep team are squaring off in a real game. Very cool moment for the two programs.” Capitol Hoops shared live from the event. DMV Live also spoke to Mt. Zion’s athletic director and prep assistant coach, Briann Scott, after the game.

Last year, Mt.Zion’s prep team managed to reach the Grind Session Power Conference Playoffs. They landed there alongside some of the top prospects and teams in the nation, including Southeastern Prep (Fla.) with five-star prospects Jaxon Richardson, Beckham Black, and CJ Rossier.

The prep academy also had a number of ranked prospects on its own roster, led by Zion Green, a four-star forward who ranks sixth in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings. Alongside him are three-stars like Virginia commit Favour Ibe, Jacob Canton, and Mo Muhamad, among others.

With multiple D1 offers from the likes of Syracuse, Kansas, and Alabama, Green was named to the NBPA top 100 camp following his grind session performances last year. There, he was named as one of the camp’s top performers during the week by Rivals Jamie Shaw.

What stands out the most with Green is the 6-foot-8 frame and his athletic fluidity. He is comfortable facing the basket and attacking the paint for advantages. In the world of positional fluidity, Green checks a lot of boxes at the highest levels. He finished his first game with 12 points.”

However, the Prep academy was without Green today, after he announced his decision to transfer to Chandler Compass Prep (Ariz.) for his senior year. Instead, it was the three-star point guard, Mohamed, who led the way today, putting up 17 points against Mt.Zion High School.

Despite that, the Prep school still struggled over the weekend, going 1-2 with losses against Georgetown Prep (Md.) and Westtown (Pa.). They finish their DMV Live 2026 campaign tomorrow with a game against DeMatha Catholic, the host and one of the top teams at the event, at 12:00 p.m local time.