Multiple NFL QBs workout at Oceanside Collegiate Academy (S.C.)

Three NFL quarterbacks got together recently to workout and prepare ahead of the training camps opening up around the league, according to a social media post by Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

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Per the post, current NFL quarterbacks Drake Maye (New England Patriots), Sam Howell (Dallas Cowboys) and Sam Hartman (Washington Commanders), who is a alum of Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

Great to have Drake Maye, Sam Hartman and Sam Howell all on campus working out! 3 NFL QBs at the same time. Oceanside is a great place for our NFL friends to train in the off season! You’re welcome any time!

Great to have Drake Maye, Sam Hartman and Sam Howell all on campus working out! 3 NFL QBs at the same time. Oceanside is a great place for our NFL friends to train in the off season! You’re welcome any time! 🦈🏈 pic.twitter.com/ahO42f61WD — Oceanside Collegiate Academy Athletics (@AdOceanside) July 12, 2026

Maye played his high school football in North Carolina at Myers Park, leading them to a 12-1 record and to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4AA playoffs his senior year, putting up some massive numbers along the way. The 6-foot-4, 223-pound passer finished the 2019 season completing 210 of 290 (72 percent) passes for 3,512 yards, 50 touchdowns to only two interceptions.

Maye went on to star at the University of North Carolina from 2021-23, throwing for a total of 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns, completing nearly 65 percent of his passes. Last year, Maye enjoyed his best season as a NFL quarterback, throwing for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and was in the running to win the league’s MVP award, finishing second to the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

Howell signed with the Cowboys back in March and last saw extensive time on the field in 2023 with the Commanders when he threw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Hartman signed with the Commanders back in 2024 going undrafted and has served primarily as a backup quarterback for the team.

More about Oceanside Collegiate Academy

“Oceanside Collegiate Academy (OCA) is a public charter high school located in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, serving grades 9-12. With an enrollment of around 650 students, OCA offers a rigorous academic program focused on college and career readiness. The school’s mascot is the Landsharks, and it boasts a wide range of athletic teams, including basketball, soccer, football, and more. OCA maintains a strong record of student success and a commitment to academic excellence.”