Murray State, 2025 College World Series participant, to play game at Kentucky high school

Murray State baseball made a dream run to Omaha last year and was one of the eight teams in the 2025 College World Series. The Racers won 44 games and put together an all-time season that will live in school infamy forever.

One season after playing at the college baseball mecca that is Charles Schwab Field, Murray State is now playing at much different venues this season.

Due to ongoing renovations at Johnny Reagan Field, the Racers’ home ballpark, the Missouri Valley Conference program announced at the end of January that its first three series of the 2026 season would be moved to neutral sites.

It has played series against Ohio, Butler and Mercyhurst, but the games were played at the home parks of Southern Illinois, Southeast Missouri State and Vanderbilt.

The Racers have a game this Tuesday against Kentucky State, which was supposed to be at home. On Monday, the program announced via social media that the game has now been moved to McCracken County High School in Paducah, Ky.

“Turf is coming along. Home games at Johnny Reagan Field will be happening soon. Hang with us Racer Nation,” Murray State head coach Dan Skirka wrote on X.

Have had fantastic weather for intrasquads this week. @AWRE_Sports system has been a great addition to our program! pic.twitter.com/hhWRZfZhQM — McCracken County Baseball (@stang_baseball) February 20, 2026

Home to the Mustangs, Edward Jones Field has a turf infield, which was added in 2022. McCracken County has a notable baseball program and made a run to the KHSAA state semifinals last season. Last month, Mustangs head coach Zach Hobbs was inducted into the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Murray State got off to a 10-2 start this season but has now lost four in a row after getting swept at UCF over the weekend. Its next home game is scheduled for March 17 against Middle Tennessee State. Johnny Reagan Field is also scheduled to host the 2026 Missouri Valley Tournament from May 20-23.

