Muscle Shoals (Ala.) football has found the replacement for longtime head coach Scott Basden and they didn’t have to look outside of their own building.

The Trojans announced on Tuesday evening the promotion of interim head coach/offensive coordinator Michael Darden to lead man of the football program. Darden guided a Muscle Shoals’ offense in 2025 that scored a total of 431 points and averaged 33.1 last fall.

We are excited to announce Michael Darden as our new head football coach. Coach Darden is no stranger to the program, he has served as the offensive coordinator for the last 5 years. His tenure has included 2 state semi-finals appearances in his 18 year coaching career. He has also served as the offensive coordinator at Oxford High School and Arab High School. We are excited to support Michael,

his wife Taylor, and their entire family as we move forward into the next stage of the program, and as always. Go Trojans!

Darden takes over for Basden, who over the course of his 18 years at Muscle Shoals compiled a 170-50 record, with 17 consecutive winning seasons, 17 playoff appearances, three semifinal trips, and one state finals appearance in 2013. Last year’s Trojans squad went 12-1 and reached the Class 6A semifinals, falling to eventual state champion Clay-Chalkville, 30-13.

Muscle Shoals ended last season as the No. 17 ranked team, according to the Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Muscle Shoals High School

Moody High School, located in Moody, Alabama, serves a growing student body with a strong emphasis on both academics and athletics. The school is renowned for its spirited athletic programs, including football and basketball, with the Blue Devils representing the school in competitive regional play. Navy and Vegas gold are the school’s colors, symbolizing pride and tradition. The school fosters a strong community environment, preparing students for future success both in and out of the classroom.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.