Naismith announces 2026 high school boys basketball Coach of the Year Watch List

Naismith announced via social media on Wednesday their list of 10 high school boys basketball coaches that are on their Watch List for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor.

Listed among the top candidates are those of the most premier high school boys basketball programs in the country. Last year’s winner of the prestigious honor was Miami Columbus’ head coach Andrew Moran, who is now an assistant at the University of Miami (FL).

We list all 10 candidates on the current watch list for the Naismith Coach of the Year award, which is usually given out in the spring.

Meet the Coaches behind this season's standout teams.



Introducing our 2026 @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School Coach of the Year Watch List! pic.twitter.com/A7CS4STPGg — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) February 25, 2026

Ryan Bernardi – Prolific Prep (Fla.)

Bernardi has transitioned the program nicely from California to Florida, guiding The Crew to being one of the nation’s top high school programs once again. Prolific Prep is currently ranked No. 8 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Jay Blossom – The Principia School (MO)

Blossom seemingly always has The Principia School right there in the thick of the national conversation and this 2025-26 season is no different. The Principia School owns a 23-3 record and is currently ranked No. 78 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Kevin Boyle – SPIRE Academy (OH)

Is it really a Naismith list without Kevin Boyle? In all seriousness, everyone expected Boyle to have plenty of success at SPIRE Academy as they are now one of the nation’s best programs. SPIRE Academy is currently ranked No. 3 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Glenn Farello – Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

Farello has done a tremendous job with a roster that features five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. Paul VI Catholic is the top team out of the DMV region and is currently ranked No. 2 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Shannon Heston – Seven Lakes (TX)

When it comes to Heston and Seven Lakes, the Spartans’ head coach has done probably the most with less compared to others coaching at one of two public schools on this Naismith list. Seven Lakes is currently 34-0 and is ranked No. 21 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Pete Kaffey – Compass Prep (Ariz.)

Arizona high school boys basketball is becoming one of the most competitive in the country and Kaffey continues to navigate his squad through weekly competition. Compass Prep is currently 15-5 and is ranked No. 10 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Cilk McSweeney – Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)

With so many elite high school boys basketball teams in the Sunshine State, the Eagles continue to soar right there along the likes of Montverde Academy, Prolific Prep and others under the guidance of McSweeney. Calvary Christian Academy is currently 19-1 and is ranked No. 11 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Jermaine O’Neal – Dynamic Prep (TX)

The former NBA star power forward has found his niche after his playing days coaching elite high school boys basketball and has led one of the teams in the country. Dynamic Prep is currently 13-1 and is ranked No. 4 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Steve Turner – Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Turner came over from Gonzaga Prep and had a little bit of a transition with the Eagles, but now has Montverde Academy playing as good as any program in the land. Montverde Academy is currently 19-4 and is ranked No. 7 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

Garrett Winegar – Fishers (IN)

The second public high school boys basketball coach to be on this Naismith list is Winegar of Fishers as he’s led his Tigers to an undefeated record and well on their way to another IHSAA state championship. Fishers is currently 24-0 and is ranked No. 5 via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

