Naismith Awards announces 2025-26 high school boys basketball All-America Teams

The Naismith Awards announced via social media on Monday afternoon the list of high school boys basketball players to make the 2025-26 All-America teams.

Listed among the 30 players selected between the first, second, third teams and honorable mentions was some of the top high school boys basketball players from all around the country. Highlighting the list from the first team is Rainier Beach (WA) small forward Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked basketball player in the 2026 class. Stokes just completed leading the Vikings to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Class 3A state championship.

Also featured on the first team is Paul VI Catholic (Va.) Jordan Smith Jr., who helped lead the Panthers to a fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state championship, and Mizzou five-star shooting guard signee Jason Crowe Jr, who finished as California’s all-time leading scorer with 4,718 points.

Here below are all of the selections for the Naismith Awards high school boys basketball All-America teams:

First Team

Jason Crowe Jr, SG, Inglewood (Lynwood, CA)

Caleb Holt, SG, Prolific Prep (Huntsville, AL)

Deron Rippey Jr., PG, Blair Academy (Brooklyn, NY)

Jordan Smith Jr., SG, Paul VI Catholic (Washington, DC)

Tyran Stokes, SF, Rainier Beach (Louisville, KY)

Second Team

Quentin Coleman, SG, The Principia School (Saint Louis, MO)

Christian Collins, SF, St. John Bosco (Playa Del Rey, CA)

Colben Landrew, SG, Wheeler (Alabaster, AL)

Abdou Toure, SG, Notre Dame (West Haven, CT)

Cam Williams, PF, St. Mary’s (Phoenix, AZ)

Third Team

Caleb Gaskins, SF, Columbus (Melbourne, FL)

Bryson Howard, SG, Heritage (Frisco, TX)

Tay Kinney, PG, Overtime Elite (Newport, KY)

Brandon McCoy, CG, Sierra Canyon (Bellflower, CA)

Anthony Thompson, SF, Western Reserve Academy (Hudson, OH)

Honorable Mention

Maximo Adams, SF, Sierra Canyon (Harbor City, CA)

Nasir Anderson, PG, Prolific Prep (Savannah, GA)

JJ Andrews, SF, Little Rock Christian Academy (Little Rock, AR)

Beckham Black, PG, Southeastern Prep (Duncanville, TX)

Bruce Branch III, SF, Prolific Prep (Gilbert, AZ)

Quinn Costello, PF, The Newman School (Boston, MA)

Cayden Daughtry, PG, Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Adan Diggs, SG, Millennium (Peoria, AZ)

Luke Ertel, PG, Mount Vernon (Mount Vernon, IN)

King Gibson, CG, SPIRE Academy (Burlington, NC)

Dionte Neal, CG, Reidsville (Reidsville, NC)

Jaxon Richardson, SF, Southeastern Prep (Las Vegas, NV)

Miles Sadler, PG, CIA Bella Vista Prep (Glendale, AZ)

Marcus Spears Jr., PF, Dynamic Prep (Plano, TX)

Zavier Zens, SF, Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, WI)

NAISMITH ALL-AMERICANS



Announcing the 2026 @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School All-America Teams! pic.twitter.com/qfSGBXumVT — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 16, 2026

About the Naismith Awards

“Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, the creator of the game of basketball, the first Naismith trophy was awarded in 1969 to UCLA’s Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The trophy was sculpted by Marty C. Dawe of Atlanta and has become among the most prestigious national honors awarded each year to top basketball players in the nation. Also in 1987, to honor the nation’s best boys’ and girls’ high school basketball players, the Naismith Trophy Boys’ High School Player of the Year and the Naismith Trophy Girls’ High School Player of the Year were established. The board compiles a top 10 list of players from across the country for both awards. The winners are then selected by board vote. The Naismith High School Boy’s Coach of the Year and Girl’s Coach of the Year categories were added in 2008.”

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the boys basketball excitement across the country.