Nantucket (Mass.) football announces new head coach

Nantucket (Mass.) Whalers’ football program is coming off its best season since 2016 and will head into the 2026 campaign with a new head coach, according to a press release by the school’s athletic department.

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The school has announced the hiring of Fernando Jones as the football program’s next head coach. Jones most recent head coaching experience comes from his time at Cyrus Peirce Middle School from 2022 to 2024.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead this program and build upon the foundation of success that has been established in previous years,” Jones said in the press release. “Coaching on Nantucket is a uniquely dynamic experience, and I will take the responsibility of coaching these young players seriously. Our players are resilient and hard-working and alongside a staff of dedicated coaches and role models, we will field a disciplined team that the entire Nantucket community can be proud of.”

Jones takes over a Nantucket program that in the previous three seasons before 2025 had been well below the .500 mark. Now the former middle school head coach will inherit a Whalers’ bunch that is set to return a number of key contributors from last season’s one-loss team.

The only loss Nantucket had all of last season was a 35-15 decision against Pentucket Reg Sr (Mass.)

Last season Nantucket finished with a 9-1 record and was the No. 108 ranked team, according to the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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