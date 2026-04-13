Nashville Collegiate Prep hiring former Lipscomb Academy football coach

Former Lipscomb Academy head football coach Jamie Graham has found his next landing spot, according to a report by The Tennessean on Monday evening.

According to the report, Graham has been tabbed as the head football coach of the start up Nashville Collegiate Prep program. Graham was in charge of the Mustangs the last couple of seasons, posting an overall mark of 7-14.

When it came to taking over Lipscomb Academy after Trent Dilfer left to accept the UAB job, Graham went 4-6 in his first season at the helm in 2024 before dropping to 3-8 last fall in the TSSAA’s Division II-AAA.

Tabbed with starting up a high school football program from scratch will be a challenge for Graham as the state of Tennessee features several top notch private schools, including Baylor School, Brentwood Academy and McCallie School.

Also included in the report was that the school’s athletic director will be former Antioch AD/football coach Devin Arnold.

Football is one of nine sports the school is planning to offer, according to the Nashville Collegiate Prep website. Among the other sports the school will offer is baseball, basketball, cross country, flag football, soccer, softball, track & field and volleyball.

More about Nashville Collegiate Prep

“Nashville Collegiate Prep provides a personalized, engaged, supported, and challenging environment that will strengthen students academically, socially, and emotionally. Students will leave NCP with the skills and mindset necessary to not only face reality but create improvements for the next generation.”

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