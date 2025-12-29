National High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec. 29

High school boys basketball action continues around the country as the 2025-26 campaign is in the middle holiday tournament season, which includes many of the top national powers.

Not much has really changed at all heading into the fourth set of Top 25 National high school boys basketball rankings of the regular season is Link Academy (MO), which is off to an impressive 13-0 start as Dynamic Prep (TX) trails right behind at No. 2 and the unbeaten Paul VI Catholic of Virginia at 3. Which other teams around the country join the Lions, Bearcats and Panthers in being considered as one of the top boys hoops teams in the land?

High school boys basketball season is full throttle as hoopers take to the hardwood as we take a look at who are the top teams from around the nation in-season as New Year’s Day is just around the corner.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory as of Dec. 29.

The Link Academy Lions (13-0) in the fourth set of Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings to start off the 2025-26 season have remained the country’s top team and there’s been little doubts to it. What can’t be questioned when looking at Link Academy is the level of talent dotted up and down the roster this season. The Lions feature one of the top front courts in the country, with Michigan State commit Ethan Taylor at center alongside power forward Tristan Reed (Mississippi State pledge). Not to be completely out done is the talent in the backcourt, led by junior four-star point guard Davion Thompson and Carlos Medlock Jr. (Michigan State commit). A 75-53 rout of Long Island Lutheran recently was impressive and after Christmas knocked off Bishop McNamara, the No. 1 team out of Maryland, 72-50. Next test will be a Jan. 11 showdown with Brewster Academy, the top team out of New Hampshire.

Dynamic Prep (11-1) are led by former NBA star forward Jermaine O’Neal and are set to join Overtime Elite, one of the premier destinations for top prep boys basketball programs and top prospects. The team features several of the country’s top players in 2027 four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr. and 2026 four-star shooting guard Dakari Spear, who this past summer with Drive Nation on the EYBL Circuit, averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Dynamic Prep have already opened up the season with impressive victories against No. 7 Columbus, No. 10 Montverde Academy and a very good Zephyrhills Christian Academy team, respectively.

All the Paul VI Catholic Panthers out of Virginia done is win behind the ultra-competitive play of 2026 five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. as they’ve raced off to an impressive 10-1 record to start the season. The start for the Panthers has been very impressive as among the eight wins are victories over teams like Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Father Judge (Pa.) and Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.), respectively. Leading the way out of the backcourt for the Panthers is Smith Jr. and 2027 three-star combo guard Troy Tomlin. Lone loss of the season thus far for Paul VI Catholic came against Prolific Prep. Smith Jr. recently led the way at the prestigious City of Palms tournament in Fort Myers, leading Paul VI Catholic to the tourney title.

Remaining in the Top 5 of the national boys basketball elite ranks are the Waukee Northwest Wolves, which have ripped off seven straight victories to start this season. The Iowa high school boys basketball power has the talent to compete with the best, featuring players like 2026 four-star Nebraska small forward signee Colin Rice and Illinois power forward signee Landon Davis. With multiple future Division I players on the roster and Waukee Northwest breezing by competition at the outset, there’s reasons why the Wolves could remain one of the country’s best as the season moves ahead.

The high school boys basketball season started several weeks ago in Indiana and the Fishers Tigers have looked every bit of being the best team in the Hoosier State so far through eight games. Wins have come over Ben Davis, Mt Vernon, Noblesville, Terre Haute North Vigo and Tech thus far as Fishers starts to head into the tougher portion of their regular season schedule in the early going. The Tigers will be tested in the coming days and weeks in contests versus state-ranked Crown Point and Hamilton Southeastern. Leading the way for Fishers is that of combo guards Carsen Eloms (Wisconsin commit) and Gage Sturgill.

Massey Ratings National High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Moravian Prep (NC) (3-1)

7. Columbus (Fla.) (9-2)

8. St. Joseph (Calif.) (6-0)

9. Bella Vista College Preparatory School (Ariz.) (5-0)

10. Montverde Academy (Fla.) (4-3)

11. Wayzata (Minn.) (8-0)

12. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) (10-1)

13. Compass Prep (Ariz.) (6-2)

14. Bishop O’Connell (Va.) (10-1)

15. Cedar Falls (IA) (6-0)

16. Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) (15-2)

17. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) (13-2)

18. Dowling Catholic (IA) (7-0)

19. Seven Lakes (TX) (17-0)

20. Southeastern Prep (Fla.) (12-3)

21. Millennium (Ariz.) (12-1)

22. Wasatch Academy (UT) (5-2)

23. Wisconsin Lutheran (WI) (7-0)

24. Booker T. Washington (OK) (8-0)

25. Lawrence North (IN) (5-0)

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the boys basketball excitement across the country.