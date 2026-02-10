National High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 9

The national high school boys basketball 2025-26 season is entering postseason mode as many states begin the playoff portion of their campaign.

The latest set of Top 25 National high school boys basketball rankings is a new No. 1 in Sierra Canyon (Calif.) as they edge out SPIRE Academy (OH). What other programs should be are under consideration as among the top high school boys basketball squads in the land in our tenth set of rankings?

National high school boys basketball teams now eye the road to the state playoffs and mythical national championship as the 2025-26 season starts heading down that path into the February.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory as of Feb. 9.

Since losing to Bishop McNamara back on Dec. 6, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (22-1) have been on a roll, winning 16 straight games and are the hottest high school boys basketball team currently. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment). After the Hoophall Classic, the Trailblazers returned back to the Golden State and defeated one of the state’s best teams in Harvard-Westlake, 55-47. Sierra Canyon’s most recent win was a 103-74 rout of Loyola last week as they collected win No. 22 on the season.

Easily considered one of the best high school boys basketball teams in the country is SPIRE Academy (18-2), under the direction of the one of the best coaches in the country in Kevin Boyle, drops down from No. 1 for the first time in nearly a month. SPIRE Academy has one of the top rosters in the entire country as they feature the likes of four-star combo guard King Gibson and four-star small forward Alex Constanza (Georgetown commit). SPIRE Academy looks to bounce back after a loss to nationally ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.) and the next time they’ll likely get to do that is on Feb. 21 versus Long Island Lutheran (NY).

Dynamic Prep (13-1) are led by former NBA star forward Jermaine O’Neal and are one of the premier destinations for top prep boys basketball programs and top prospects. Last week Dynamic Prep took on nationally ranked Prolific Prep (Fla.), defeating The Crew, 78-66. The team features several of the country’s top players in 2027 four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr. and 2026 four-star shooting guard Dakari Spear, who this past summer with Drive Nation on the EYBL Circuit, averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Dynamic Prep have picked up impressive wins throughout the season with impressive victories against No. 7 Columbus, No. 10 Montverde Academy and a very good Zephyrhills Christian Academy team, respectively.

Paul VI Catholic Panthers (22-2) gets out of the fifth spot and moves up a notch in our latest set of Top 25 rankings. This team has played well all season long behind the ultra-competitive play of 2026 five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. as they have won 23 games through 25 appearances. The Panthers have been very impressive as among the twenty wins are highlighted victories over teams like Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Father Judge (Pa.) and Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.), respectively. Leading the way out of the backcourt for the Panthers is Smith Jr. and 2027 three-star combo guard Troy Tomlin. Lone losses of the season thus far for Paul VI Catholic came against Prolific Prep and Calvary Christian Academy.

The Indiana high school boys basketball season has seen the Fishers Tigers (20-0) look every bit of being the best team in the Hoosier State so far through 20 games. Wins have come over Ben Davis, Mt Vernon, Noblesville, Terre Haute North Vigo and Tech thus far as Fishers starts to head into the tougher portion of their regular season schedule in the early going. The Tigers will be tested in the coming days and weeks in contests versus state-ranked Crown Point and Hamilton Southeastern. Leading the way for Fishers is that of combo guards Carsen Eloms (Wisconsin commit) and Gage Sturgill. Fishers will be tested in the coming days versus Penn and Westfield, respectively.

Massey Ratings National High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Link Academy (MO) (16-2)

7. Montverde Academy (Fla.) (15-4)

8. Prolific Prep (Fla.) (23-4)

9. Sunnyslope (Ariz.) (22-1)

10. Compass Prep (Ariz.) (12-4)

11. Wisconsin Lutheran (WI) (19-0)

12. Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) (17-1)

13. Bella Vista College Preparatory School (Ariz.) (9-3)

14. Wasatch Academy (UT) (15-3)

15. Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) (25-3)

16. Moravian Prep (NC) (5-1)

17. Redondo Union (Calif.) (23-3)

18. Seven Lakes (TX) (31-0)

19. St. Joseph (Calif.) (20-2)

20. Southeastern Prep (Fla.) (21-7)

21. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) (21-5)

22. Notre Dame (Calif.) (19-6)

23. Timpview (UT) (19-2)

24. Columbus (Fla.) (19-6)

25. Archbishop Riordan (Calif.) (17-1)

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the boys basketball excitement across the country.