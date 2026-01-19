National High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 19

The national high school boys basketball scene had multiple major tournaments taking place this past weekend as some of the nation’s best went head-to-head.

Topping the latest set of Top 25 National high school boys basketball rankings is a new No. 1 in SPIRE Academy (OH) followed by Link Academy (MO), Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Dynamic Prep (TX) and Fishers (IN). Which other programs around the country join the aforementioned teams in being considered as one of the top boys basketball squads in the land in our seventh set of rankings?

High school boys basketball teams now begin to eye the road to the state playoffs and national championship as the 2025-26 season starts heading down the stretch in the latter half of the campaign.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory as of Jan. 19.

Easily considered one of the best teams in the country is SPIRE Academy (16-1), which is under the direction of the one of the best coaches in the country in Kevin Boyle. SPIRE Academy has one of the top rosters in the entire country as they feature the likes of four-star combo guard King Gibson and four-star small forward Alex Constanza (Gonzaga commit). SPIRE Academy has a tough task today when they take on New Hampshire’s No. 1 ranked Brewster Academy.

The Link Academy Lions (15-1) dropped down to the No. 2 spot in the seventh set of Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings to start off the 2025-26 season. Link Academy did finally drop their first game of the season to New Hampshire’s No. 1 team, Brewster Academy, 61-60, a week and a half ago. What can’t be questioned when looking at Link Academy is the level of talent dotted up and down the roster this season. The Lions feature one of the top front courts in the country, with Michigan State commit Ethan Taylor at center alongside power forward Tristan Reed (Mississippi State pledge). Not to be completely out done is the talent in the backcourt, led by junior four-star point guard Davion Thompson and Carlos Medlock Jr. (Michigan State commit).

Since losing to Bishop McNamara back on Dec. 6, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (18-1) have been on a roll, winning 13 straight games and are the hottest high school boys basketball team currently. Their latest victory came at the Hoophall Classic, upending one of Florida’s top boys basketball teams in Columbus (Fla.), 75-58. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment). After the Hoophall Classic, the Trailblazers return back to the Golden State and will face one of the state’s best teams in Harvard-Westlake right out of the gates.

Dynamic Prep (12-1) are led by former NBA star forward Jermaine O’Neal and are set to join Overtime Elite, one of the premier destinations for top prep boys basketball programs and top prospects. Next Monday will be a doozy as Dynamic Prep takes on nationally ranked Prolific Prep (Fla.). The team features several of the country’s top players in 2027 four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr. and 2026 four-star shooting guard Dakari Spear, who this past summer with Drive Nation on the EYBL Circuit, averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Dynamic Prep have already opened up the season with impressive victories against No. 7 Columbus, No. 10 Montverde Academy and a very good Zephyrhills Christian Academy team, respectively. Today Dynamic Prep faces off against Prolific Prep (Fla.) at the Hoophall Classic.

The high school boys basketball season started several weeks ago in Indiana and the Fishers Tigers (15-0) have looked every bit of being the best team in the Hoosier State so far through 15 games. Wins have come over Ben Davis, Mt Vernon, Noblesville, Terre Haute North Vigo and Tech thus far as Fishers starts to head into the tougher portion of their regular season schedule in the early going. The Tigers will be tested in the coming days and weeks in contests versus state-ranked Crown Point and Hamilton Southeastern. Leading the way for Fishers is that of combo guards Carsen Eloms (Wisconsin commit) and Gage Sturgill. Fishers has ahead of them a great chance to finish the regular season with an undefeated record.

Massey Ratings National High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Prolific Prep (Fla.) (20-2)

7. Paul VI Catholic (Va.) (17-2)

8. Sunnyslope (Ariz.) (18-1)

9. Bella Vista College Preparatory School (Ariz.) (9-2)

10. Wisconsin Lutheran (WI) (13-0)

11. Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) (13-1)

12. Compass Prep (Ariz.) (9-4)

13. Moravian Prep (NC) (5-1)

14. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) (20-2)

15. Montverde Academy (Fla.) (8-4)

16. Cedar Falls (IA) (12-0)

17. Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) (20-3)

18. Waukee Northwest (IA) (10-1)

19. Brewster Academy (N.H.) (13-1)

20. Timpview (UT) (14-1)

21. Seven Lakes (TX) (25-0)

22. Redondo Union (Calif.) (19-3)

23. Southeastern Prep (Fla.) (17-7)

24. Columbus (Fla.) (12-5)

25. Wasatch Academy (UT) (8-3)

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the boys basketball excitement across the country.