National High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 17

The 2025-26 high school boys basketball season is seeing state by state championships take place and champions being crowned. Among them of course are some of the top high school boys basketball teams in the country.

The Massey Ratings’ latest Top 25 National high school boys basketball rankings remains unchanged among the top three teams with Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Paul VI Catholic (Va.) and SPIRE Academy (OH) in order. What other elite programs should be are under consideration as among the top high school boys basketball squads in the land in our latest set of rankings?

National high school boys basketball scene is shifting to state championships as the finale will be the Chipolte Nationals, that will take place April 1-4 at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory as of Mar. 17.

Since losing to Bishop McNamara back on Dec. 6, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (30-1) have been on a roll, winning 24 straight games and remain the hottest high school boys basketball team currently. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment). Sierra Canyon’s most recent victories have come in wins over Harvard-Westlake and Salesian College Preparatory, which the latter secured the program’s third ever CIF Open Division state championship.

Paul VI Catholic Panthers (34-2) holds down the second spot for the second third consecutive week in our latest set of Top 25 national high school boys basketball rankings. This team has played well all season long behind the ultra-competitive play of 2026 five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas commitment) as they have won 34 games through 36 played. Lone losses of the season thus far for Paul VI Catholic came against Prolific Prep and Calvary Christian Academy, respectively. Paul VI Catholic have already won third straight third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tournament championship and fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state title.

Easily considered one of the best high school boys basketball teams in the country is SPIRE Academy (18-2), under the direction of the one of the best coaches in the country in Kevin Boyle, has been steady as the country’s No. 3. SPIRE Academy has one of the top rosters in the entire country as they feature the likes of four-star combo guard King Gibson and four-star small forward Alex Constanza (Georgetown commit). SPIRE Academy bounced back from a loss to nationally ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.) back on Feb. 21 versus Long Island Lutheran (NY), winning 76-57. Boyle recently notched career coaching victory No. 900 in a victory over Link Academy, but SPIRE was bounced out of the EYBL Scholastic Playoffs by CIA Bella Vista Preparatory (Ariz.) in the semis.

Dynamic Prep (16-1) are led by former NBA star forward Jermaine O’Neal and are one of the premier destinations for top prep boys basketball programs and top prospects. Last week Dynamic Prep took on nationally ranked Prolific Prep (Fla.), defeating The Crew, 78-66. The team features several of the country’s top players in 2027 four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr. and 2026 four-star shooting guard Dakari Spear, who this past summer with Drive Nation on the EYBL Circuit, averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Dynamic Prep have picked up impressive wins throughout the season with impressive victories against No. 7 Columbus, No. 10 Montverde Academy and a very good Zephyrhills Christian Academy team, respectively.

5. Prolific Prep The Crew (Fla.) (34-3)

Prolific Prep The Crew (Fla.) (34-3) makes their way up into the Top 5 of the national ranks as they feature one of the top overall rosters in the country. Among the star-studded cast of players down in Fort Lauderdale includes three players named to the Naismith Awards All-America team, with Caleb Holt (Arizona commit), Bruce Branch III (BYU commit) and point guard Nasir Anderson all being selected. The Crew will now keep their eyes set on making a run towards an elusive national championship.

Massey Ratings National High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (Fla.) (22-1)

7. Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings (WI) (28-0)

8. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (20-4)

9. Compass Prep Dragons (Ariz.) (18-5)

10. Link Academy Lions (MO) (20-3)

11. Fishers Tigers (25-1)

12. Sunnyslope Vikings (Ariz.) (28-2)

13. Wasatch Academy Tigers (UT) (20-4)

14. Bella Vista College Preparatory School Bears (Ariz.) (10-4)

15. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (25-3)

16. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (Calif.) (26-7)

17. Cedar Falls Tigers (IA) (25-0)

18. Moravian Prep Lions (NC) (5-1)

19. St. Joseph Knights (Calif.) (24-3)

20. Booker T. Washington Hornets (OK) (23-1)

21. Southeastern Prep Falcons (Fla.) (26-7)

22. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (Calif.) (27-6)

23. Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (NY) (25-3)

24. North Crowley Panthers (TX) (34-3)

25. Notre Dame Knights (Calif.) (22-8)