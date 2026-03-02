National High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 2

The high school boys basketball 2025-26 season has entered postseason in many states around the country as the road to a state title or national championship rages on.

The latest set of Top 25 National high school boys basketball rankings sees Sierra Canyon (Calif.) remaining as the No. 1 team in the nation, just edging out Paul VI Catholic (Va.) once again. What other elite programs should be are under consideration as among the top high school boys basketball squads in the land in our latest set of rankings?

National high school boys basketball teams now focused on the road to the state playoffs and mythical national championship as the 2025-26 season starts heading down that path into the home stretch in the month of March.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory as of Mar. 2.

Since losing to Bishop McNamara back on Dec. 6, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (27-1) have been on a roll, winning 21 straight games and remain the hottest high school boys basketball team currently. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment). Sierra Canyon’s most recent victories have come in wins over Santa Margarita Catholic and Harvard-Westlake, respectively.

Paul VI Catholic Panthers (34-2) remains in the second spot for the second straight week in our latest set of Top 25 national high school boys basketball rankings. This team has played well all season long behind the ultra-competitive play of 2026 five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas commitment) as they have won 34 games through 36 played. Lone losses of the season thus far for Paul VI Catholic came against Prolific Prep and Calvary Christian Academy, respectively. Paul VI Catholic have already won third straight third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tournament championship and fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state title.

Easily considered one of the best high school boys basketball teams in the country is SPIRE Academy (18-2), under the direction of the one of the best coaches in the country in Kevin Boyle, drops down another spot to No. 3 this week. SPIRE Academy has one of the top rosters in the entire country as they feature the likes of four-star combo guard King Gibson and four-star small forward Alex Constanza (Georgetown commit). SPIRE Academy bounced back from a loss to nationally ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.) back on Feb. 21 versus Long Island Lutheran (NY), winning 76-57.

The national high school boys basketball season has seen the Fishers Tigers (24-0) look every bit of being the best public team in the nation so far through 24 games as they bump up a spot this week. Wins have come over Ben Davis, Mt Vernon, Noblesville, Terre Haute North Vigo and Tech thus far as Fishers starts to head into the tougher portion of their regular season schedule in the early going. Leading the way for Fishers is that of combo guards Carsen Eloms (Wisconsin commit) and Gage Sturgill. Now the Tigers this week will have massive matchup against state-ranked Carmel.

Dynamic Prep (13-1) are led by former NBA star forward Jermaine O’Neal and are one of the premier destinations for top prep boys basketball programs and top prospects. Last week Dynamic Prep took on nationally ranked Prolific Prep (Fla.), defeating The Crew, 78-66. The team features several of the country’s top players in 2027 four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr. and 2026 four-star shooting guard Dakari Spear, who this past summer with Drive Nation on the EYBL Circuit, averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Dynamic Prep have picked up impressive wins throughout the season with impressive victories against No. 7 Columbus, No. 10 Montverde Academy and a very good Zephyrhills Christian Academy team, respectively.

Massey Ratings National High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (20-4)

7. Compass Prep Dragons (Ariz.) (17-5)

8. Prolific Prep The Crew (Fla.) (32-3)

9. Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings (WI) (24-0)

10. Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (Fla.) (20-1)

11. Link Academy Lions (MO) (19-3)

12. Sunnyslope Vikings (Ariz.) (26-2)

13. Bella Vista College Preparatory School Bears (Ariz.) (10-4)

14. Wasatch Academy Tigers (UT) (18-4)

15. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (Calif.) (25-6)

16. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (23-3)

17. Moravian Prep Lions (NC) (5-1)

18. St. Joseph Knights (Calif.) (23-2)

19. Redondo Union Sea Hawks (Calif.) (25-4)

20. Archbishop Riordan Crusaders (Calif.) (25-1)

21. Notre Dame Knights (Calif.) (22-7)

22. Southeastern Prep Falcons (Fla.) (25-7)

23. Seven Lakes Spartans (TX) (34-0)

24. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (Calif.) (26-5)

25. Millennium Tigers (Ariz.) (24-3)