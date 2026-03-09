National High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 9

The 2025-26 high school boys basketball season has shifted into postseason mode across many states nationwide, with teams now charging toward a state championship or keeping their national title aspirations alive.

The Massey Ratings’ latest Top 25 National high school boys basketball rankings doesn’t see any changes among the top three as Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Paul VI Catholic (Va.) and SPIRE Academy (OH) own the top spots. What other elite programs should be are under consideration as among the top high school boys basketball squads in the land in our latest set of rankings?

National high school boys basketball teams now focused on the road to the state playoffs and mythical national championship as the 2025-26 season starts heading down that path into the home stretch in the month of March.

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory as of Mar. 9.

Since losing to Bishop McNamara back on Dec. 6, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (28-1) have been on a roll, winning 22 straight games and remain the hottest high school boys basketball team currently. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment). Sierra Canyon’s most recent victories have come in wins over Santa Margarita Catholic and Harvard-Westlake, respectively. Next up for the top-ranked Trailblazers is a meeting with Harvard-Westlake tomorrow night.

Paul VI Catholic Panthers (34-2) holds down the second spot for the second third consecutive week in our latest set of Top 25 national high school boys basketball rankings. This team has played well all season long behind the ultra-competitive play of 2026 five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas commitment) as they have won 34 games through 36 played. Lone losses of the season thus far for Paul VI Catholic came against Prolific Prep and Calvary Christian Academy, respectively. Paul VI Catholic have already won third straight third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tournament championship and fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state title.

Easily considered one of the best high school boys basketball teams in the country is SPIRE Academy (18-2), under the direction of the one of the best coaches in the country in Kevin Boyle, has been steady as the country’s No. 3. SPIRE Academy has one of the top rosters in the entire country as they feature the likes of four-star combo guard King Gibson and four-star small forward Alex Constanza (Georgetown commit). SPIRE Academy bounced back from a loss to nationally ranked Montverde Academy (Fla.) back on Feb. 21 versus Long Island Lutheran (NY), winning 76-57.

Dynamic Prep (16-1) are led by former NBA star forward Jermaine O’Neal and are one of the premier destinations for top prep boys basketball programs and top prospects. Last week Dynamic Prep took on nationally ranked Prolific Prep (Fla.), defeating The Crew, 78-66. The team features several of the country’s top players in 2027 four-star small forward Marcus Spears Jr. and 2026 four-star shooting guard Dakari Spear, who this past summer with Drive Nation on the EYBL Circuit, averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Dynamic Prep have picked up impressive wins throughout the season with impressive victories against No. 7 Columbus, No. 10 Montverde Academy and a very good Zephyrhills Christian Academy team, respectively.

5. Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings (WI) (26-0)

Making their debut within the Top 5 of the latest high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings are the Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings, which are currently in the midst of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. The Vikings are in the third round of the postseason and are looking to end the season undefeated. Leading the way for Wisconsin Lutheran this season is senior Zavier Zens and junior Kager Knueppel, whom have combined to average 40 points per game for the team. Next up for the Vikings is a matchup with Hamilton (WI).

Massey Ratings National High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Prolific Prep The Crew (Fla.) (34-3)

7. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (20-4)

8. Compass Prep Dragons (Ariz.) (18-5)

9. Link Academy Lions (MO) (20-3)

10. Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (Fla.) (20-1)

11. Fishers Tigers (24-1)

12. Sunnyslope Vikings (Ariz.) (28-2)

13. Wasatch Academy Tigers (UT) (19-4)

14. Bella Vista College Preparatory School Bears (Ariz.) (10-4)

15. Archbishop Riordan Crusaders (Calif.) (27-1)

16. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (Calif.) (26-6)

17. Moravian Prep Lions (NC) (5-1)

18. St. Joseph Knights (Calif.) (24-3)

19. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (23-3)

20. Southeastern Prep Falcons (Fla.) (25-7)

21. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (Calif.) (27-6)

22. Notre Dame Knights (Calif.) (22-8)

23. Cedar Falls Tigers (IA) (22-0)

24. Columbus Explorers (Fla.) (22-6)

25. Redondo Union Sea Hawks (Calif.) (25-5)