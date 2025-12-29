National High School Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Dec. 29

The national high school girls basketball season is in full swing as teams across the country are now playing right now in holiday tournaments around the country as the turn of the new year is right around the corner.

The 2025-26 season hasn’t seen much change at all towards the top of the rankings as Ontario Christian remains firmly entrenched in the top spot after reeling off 14 straight victories to start the campaign. Who else joins the Knights in these most latest set of high school girls basketball Top 25 rankings?

Here’s a look at the latest set of top 25 high school girls basketball teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Dec. 29.

1. Ontario Christian (Calif.) (14-0)

The Ontario Christian Knights (14-0) are among one of the California’s top girls basketball programs right now as they’ve rolled to an undefeated start, reeling off 14 straight victories to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Ontario Christian is scoring points at a rapid pace as the Knights are averaging a staggering 95 points per game. The Knights feature a trio of scorers, led by junior point guard Kaleena Smith, who is currently leading the team with an impressive 34.8 points, 8.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. We’re looking forward to this upcoming weekend’s game between Ontario Christian and Incarnate Word Academy, the No. 1 ranked team out of the state of Missouri.

2. Johnston (IA) (10-0)

The Johnston Dragons are coming off winning last year’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship and finished with a 26-0 record in 2024-25. The Dragons enter the 2025-26 season on a 52-game winning streak dating back to 2023, which has seen the program notch back-to-back state titles. Senior point guard Jenica Lewis, who scored 12 points in last year’s state title game, is back in the fold after a strong junior campaign. Lewis has offers from Iowa, UNC, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU. Dragons have extended the winning streak now to 59 straight and have shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

3. Hopkins (Minn.) (7-1)

Coming in at the third spot in the latest set of national high school girls basketball rankings is last year’s Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) AAAA state champion Royals, which finished 27-5 and defeated Maple Grove at the end for the title. Hopkins wasn’t a team full of star power last season en route to winning another state title, but brings back plenty of talent to begin the fall campaign on everyone’s radar. Junior point-forward Erma Walker was crucial for the Royals in beating Maple Grove a year ago, with 28 points and eight rebounds. Lone loss for Hopkins so far is a 46-43 decision to Iowa’s Dowling Catholic (see below), the No. 4 team in our rankings.

4. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) (7-1)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders return to the Top 5 of the national high school girls basketball rankings as they have been the perennial powerhouse out of the region. The Crusaders had ripped off six straight victories to start the season before losing to Bishop McNamara of Maryland last week. Long Island Lutheran is led by junior four-star point guard Taylor Brown, who return this season as one of the country’s best floor generals in high school girls basketball.

5. Dowling Catholic (IA) (9-1)

Dropping down one spot in the latest set of high school girls basketball rankings is the Dowling Catholic Maroons (9-1), who narrowly fell to top-ranked Johnston in last year’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship, 55-44. The Maroons, the alma mater of WNBA star guard Caitlin Clark, finished last year with a 19-5 record and bring back one of the most talented girls basketball rosters in the Midwest region, including senior 6-foot-3 forward Ellie Muller, who is committed to Missouri. Only loss of the season so far came against No. 2 ranked Johnston, 46-43.

Massey Ratings National High School Girls Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Minnetonka (Minn.) (9-0)

7. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) (10-1)

8. Montverde Academy (Fla.) (7-1)

9. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) (9-1)

10. Etiwanda (Calif.) (7-2)

11. Maple Grove (Minn.) (9-1)

12. DME Academy (Fla.) (8-0)

13. Clovis West (Ca.) (14-0)

14. Providence Academy (Pa.) (3-1)

15. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.) (5-0)

16. Bishop McNamara (Md.) (7-2)

17. Arrowhead (WI) (8-0)

18. Wayzata (Minn.) (6-3)

19. Rosemount (Minn.) (5-0)

20. Pewaukee (WI) (5-1)

21. Wauwatosa East (WI) (9-0)

22. The Bullis School (Md.) (8-2)

23. Bradley Central (Tenn.) (10-0)

24. IMG Academy (Fla.) (9-1)

25. Orono Senior (Minn.) (7-2)

