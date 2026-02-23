National High School Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 23

The high school girls basketball 2025-26 season is either at the end of the regular season or early rounds of the playoffs for most states as programs inch their way closer to reaching a state championship berth or remaining in contention on the national stage.

Ontario Christian (Calif.) remains firmly as the nation’s top team with a 30-1 record as no new teams enter this week’s Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings. Who else joins the Knights as the season winds down in the latest set of high school girls basketball Top 25?

Here’s a look at the latest set of top 25 high school girls basketball teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 23.

1. Ontario Christian Knights (Calif.) (30-1)

The Ontario Christian Knights (30-1) have bounced back from their lone loss of the season and have responded nicely with a nine-game winning streak. Ontario Christian is scoring points at a rapid pace as the Knights are averaging a staggering 92.5 points per game. Making the case all season long to be the national Player of the Year is junior point guard Kaleena Smith, who is currently leading the team with an impressive 32.4 points, 7.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 rebounds per contest. The Knights most recent victory was a 114-50 decision over Fairmont Preparatory Academy.

2. Hopkins Royals (Minn.) (21-2)

Making a leap up one spot is last year’s Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) AAAA state champion Hopkins Royals (21-2), which finished 27-5 a year ago and on track to repeat. Hopkins wasn’t a team full of star power last season en route to winning another state title, but brings back plenty of talent to begin the fall campaign on everyone’s radar. Junior point-forward Erma Walker was crucial for the Royals in beating Maple Grove a year ago, with 28 points and eight rebounds. The only losses for Hopkins this 2025-26 season is a 46-43 decision to Iowa’s Dowling Catholic, the No. 8 team in our rankings, and No. 4 Wayzata.

3. Johnston Dragons (IA) (25-0)

The Johnston Dragons (25-0) look very much in line to win a third straight Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship after finishing with a 26-0 record in 2024-25. The Dragons are currently on a 76-game winning streak dating back to 2023, which has seen the program notch back-to-back state titles. Senior point guard Jenica Lewis, who scored 12 points in last year’s state title game, is back in the fold after a strong junior campaign. Lewis has offers from Iowa, UNC, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU. Dragons have extended their longstanding winning streak now to 76 straight contests as they head into the Iowa high school girls basketball postseason.

4. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (Md.) (26-2)

Bishop McNamara (26-2), which has been among one of the country’s top high school girls basketball programs all season long this year, checks in at No. 4. The Mustangs only two losses on the season have come to St. Frances Academy (Md.) and Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). Other than that, the Mustangs have been perfect, boasting a 21-2 record playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Mustangs notched two blowout victories last week over Paul VI Catholic and St. Mary’s Ryken.

5. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (20-5)

Dropping down to No. 5 in the latest update of the national high school girls basketball Top 25 rankings are the Wayzata Trojans (20-5), which lost back-to-back heartbreakers to Hopkins and Minnetonka. Having knocked off Hopkins before this season along with several blowout victories along the way, it’s easy to see why this Trojans squad is one of the best in the Midwest. Wayzata will look to head into the postseason aiming to bounce back from the first two-game losing streak of the campaign.

Massey Ratings National High School Girls Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (Calif.) (23-2)

7. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (NY) (16-5)

8. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Calif.) (27-2)

9. Etiwanda Eagles (Calif.) (29-2)

10. Wauwatosa East Red Raiders (WI) (23-0)

11. Incarnate Word Academy Red Knights (MO) (17-2)

12. Providence Academy Lions (Pa.) (18-4)

13. The St. James Academy Strivers (Va.) (12-3)

14. Dowling Catholic Maroons (IA) (21-3)

15. Westtown School Moose (Pa.) (16-1)

16. Rosemount Irish (Minn.) (21-3)

17. Arrowhead Warhawks (WI) (22-2)

18. Maple Grove Crimson (Minn.) (20-5)

19. Minnetonka Skippers (Minn.) (19-5)

20. Orono Senior Spartans (Minn.) (18-3)

21. Mayo Senior Spartans (Minn.) (23-0)

22. Princess Anne Cavaliers (Va.) (21-0)

23. Oostburg Flying Dutchmen (WI) (22-0)

24. Bradley Central Bears (Tenn.) (30-0)

25. DME Academy Lakers (Fla.) (12-2)