National High School Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 9

The national high school girls basketball 2025-26 regular season rankings didn’t see any changes when it came to the top five in the country.

Ontario Christian (Calif.) remains the top team in the land with a 27-1 record as Hoover (Ala.) and Montverde Academy (Fla.) enter this week’s rankings. Who else joins the Buccaneers and Eagles in the latest set of high school girls basketball Top 25 rankings?

Here’s a look at the latest set of top 25 high school girls basketball teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 9.

1. Ontario Christian Knights (Calif.) (27-1)

The Ontario Christian Knights (27-1) are among one of the California’s top high school girls basketball programs and bounced back from their lone loss of the season with a six-game winning streak heading into the playoffs. Ontario Christian is scoring points at a rapid pace as the Knights are averaging a staggering 90.3 points per game. Junior point guard Kaleena Smith, who is currently leading the team with an impressive 32.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 rebounds per contest, has been one of the nation’s best. Arguably Ontario Christian’s most impressive win of the season when they defeated Archbishop Mitty, 96-87, the second best team out of the state of California. The Knights also knocked off No. 5 Long Island Lutheran, 74-68, at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts.

2. Johnston Dragons (IA) (20-0)

The Johnston Dragons (20-0) look very much in line to win a third straight Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship after finishing with a 26-0 record in 2024-25. The Dragons are currently on a 71-game winning streak dating back to 2023, which has seen the program notch back-to-back state titles. Senior point guard Jenica Lewis, who scored 12 points in last year’s state title game, is back in the fold after a strong junior campaign. Lewis has offers from Iowa, UNC, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU. Dragons have extended their longstanding winning streak now to 71 straight contests as they head into the Iowa high school girls basketball postseason.

3. Hopkins Royals (Minn.) (18-2)

Last year’s Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) AAAA state champion Hopkins Royals (18-2), which finished 27-5 and defeated Maple Grove at the end for the title, has remained firmly in the No. 3 spot. Hopkins wasn’t a team full of star power last season en route to winning another state title, but brings back plenty of talent to begin the fall campaign on everyone’s radar. Junior point-forward Erma Walker was crucial for the Royals in beating Maple Grove a year ago, with 28 points and eight rebounds. The only losses for Hopkins this season is a 46-43 decision to Iowa’s Dowling Catholic, the No. 8 team in our rankings, and No. 4 Wayzata.

4. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (18-3)

Making their way up in the latest update of the national high school girls basketball Top 25 rankings are the Wayzata Trojans (18-3), which have been red hot as of late. Having knocked off Hopkins (see above) recently along with several blowout victories along the way, it’s easy to see why this Trojans squad is one of the best in the Midwest. Wayzata defeated Maple Grove 100-83 last week and in the coming days will face No. 22 Eden Prairie and No. 25 St. Michael-Albertville, respectively.

5. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (Md.) (21-2)

Bishop McNamara (21-2), which has been among one of the country’s top high school girls basketball programs all season long this year, checks in for the second straight week at No. 5. The Mustangs only two losses on the season have come to St. Frances Academy (Md.) and Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). Other than that, the Mustangs have been perfect, boasting a 21-2 record playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Mustangs have two strong matchups this week against Norfolk Christian and Academy Of The Holy Cross.

Massey Ratings National High School Girls Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Long Island Lutheran (NY) (16-5)

7. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) (24-2)

8. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) (19-2)

9. Etiwanda (Calif.) (25-2)

10. Wauwatosa East (WI) (19-0)

11. The St. James Academy (Va.) (12-3)

12. Providence Academy (Pa.) (16-3)

13. Dowling Catholic (IA) (17-3)

14. Arrowhead (WI) (20-1)

15. Incarnate Word Academy (MO) (10-2)

16. Westtown School (Pa.) (13-1)

17. Princess Anne (Va.) (19-0)

18. DME Academy (Fla.) (11-1)

19. Rosemount (Minn.) (17-2)

20. Bradley Central (Tenn.) (27-0)

21. Hoover (Ala.) (31-1)

22. Maple Grove (Minn.) (15-5)

23. Montverde Academy (Fla.) (13-3)

24. Mayo Senior (Minn.) (20-0)

25. Orono Senior (Minn.) (14-3)

How to Follow National High School Girls Basketball

