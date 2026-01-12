National High School Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 12

The national high school girls basketball 2025-26 regular season is firmly in the second half of play when it comes to the campaign for most teams around the country as the postseason draws closer.

There’s no change once again when it pertains to the No. 1 team in the land as Ontario Christian remains at the top spot after they have reeled off 20 straight victories to start the campaign, with a newbie inside of the Top 5 in California’s Sierra Canyon. Who else joins the aforementioned teams in these most latest set of high school girls basketball Top 25 rankings?

Here’s a look at the latest set of top 25 high school girls basketball teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 12.

1. Ontario Christian Knights (Calif.) (20-0)

The Ontario Christian Knights (20-0) are among one of the California’s top girls basketball programs right now as they’ve rolled to an undefeated start, reeling off 20 straight victories to begin the 2025-26 campaign. Ontario Christian is scoring points at a rapid pace as the Knights are averaging a staggering 92.5 points per game. The Knights feature a trio of scorers, led by junior point guard Kaleena Smith, who is currently leading the team with an impressive 33.2 points, 7.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 rebounds per contest. Last week might’ve been Ontario Christian’s most impressive win of the season when they defeated Archbishop Mitty, 96-87, the second best team out of the state of California. Next Monday the Knights will be challenged again when they face No. 4 Long Island Lutheran.

2. Johnston Dragons (IA) (12-0)

The Johnston Dragons (12-0) are coming off winning last year’s Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship and finished with a 26-0 record in 2024-25 and looked poised to do so again this winter/spring. The Dragons are currently on a 64-game winning streak dating back to 2023, which has seen the program notch back-to-back state titles. Senior point guard Jenica Lewis, who scored 12 points in last year’s state title game, is back in the fold after a strong junior campaign. Lewis has offers from Iowa, UNC, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU. Dragons have extended their longstanding winning streak now to 64 straight and have shown zero signs of slowing down anytime soon.

3. Hopkins Royals (Minn.) (10-1)

Entrenched in the third spot in the latest set of national high school girls basketball rankings is last year’s Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) AAAA state champion Hopkins Royals (10-1), which finished 27-5 and defeated Maple Grove at the end for the title. Hopkins wasn’t a team full of star power last season en route to winning another state title, but brings back plenty of talent to begin the fall campaign on everyone’s radar. Junior point-forward Erma Walker was crucial for the Royals in beating Maple Grove a year ago, with 28 points and eight rebounds. Lone loss for Hopkins this season is a 46-43 decision to Iowa’s Dowling Catholic, the No. 6 team in our rankings.

4. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (N.Y.) (11-2)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (11-2) remain firmly entrenched in the fourth spot of the latest national high school girls basketball rankings as they have been the perennial powerhouse out of the Northeast region of the country. The Crusaders had ripped off three straight victories to start the season before losing to Bishop McNamara of Maryland recently. Long Island Lutheran is led by junior four-star point guard Taylor Brown, who return this season as one of the country’s best floor generals in high school girls basketball. The Crusaders have a couple of their toughest games of the season coming up when they face No. 1 Ontario Christian and No. 5 Sierra Canyon back-to-back.

5. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Calif.) (15-1)

Rounding out the elite five teams in the latest set of high school girls basketball rankings is the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which have easily proven themselves to being one of the country’s best teams on an annual basis. The lone loss on the season for the Trailblazers was a 67-63 decision against JSerra Catholic back on Dec. 3. Other than that, Sierra Canyon has been perfect but has some challenges ahead when they face No. 4 Long Island Lutheran and Harvard-Westlake (Calif.), respectively. Expect Sierra to contend for one of the top three spots if they can knock off the Crusaders on Friday night.

Massey Ratings National High School Girls Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Dowling Catholic (IA) (11-1)

7. Bishop McNamara (Md.) (12-2)

8. DME Academy (Fla.) (10-0)

9. Etiwanda (Calif.) (15-2)

10. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) (12-2)

11. Princess Anne (Va.) (14-0)

12. Rosemount (Minn.) (10-0)

13. Arrowhead (WI) (11-0)

14. Wayzata (Minn.) (10-3)

15. Minnetonka (Minn.) (11-1)

16. Pewaukee (WI) (9-1)

17. Wauwatosa East (WI) (12-0)

18. Bradley Central (Tenn.) (16-0)

19. Maple Grove (Minn.) (10-2)

20. Montverde Academy (Fla.) (8-2)

21. Providence Academy (Pa.) (7-3)

22. Incarnate Word Academy (MO) (6-2)

23. IMG Academy (Fla.) (10-1)

24. Legion Prep Academy (TX) (7-1)

25. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minn.) (7-1)

