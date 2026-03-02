National High School Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 2

The high school girls basketball 2025-26 season remains either at the end of the regular season or early rounds of the playoffs for most states as programs inch their way closer to reaching a state championship berth or remaining in contention on the national stage.

Ontario Christian (Calif.) is still the No. 1 in this week’s Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings despite losing to fellow state powerhouse Sierra Canyon (Calif.), which has jumped up to No. 4. Who else joins the Knights and Trailblazers as the season winds down in the latest set of high school girls basketball Top 25?

Here’s a look at the latest set of top 25 high school girls basketball teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 2.

1. Ontario Christian Knights (Calif.) (31-2)

The Ontario Christian Knights (31-2) dropped their second game of the season last week in a 69-62 loss to No. 4 ranked Sierra Canyon. Ontario Christian is scoring points at a rapid pace as the Knights are averaging a impressive 91.4 points per game. Making the case all season long to be the national Player of the Year is junior point guard Kaleena Smith, who is currently leading the team with an impressive 32.4 points, 7.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 rebounds per contest. The Knights next contest as they look to bounce back is against No. 12 Etiwanda on Friday night.

2. Hopkins Royals (Minn.) (21-2)

Making a leap up one spot is last year’s Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) AAAA state champion Hopkins Royals (21-2), which finished 27-5 a year ago and on track to repeat. Hopkins wasn’t a team full of star power last season en route to winning another state title, but brings back plenty of talent to begin the fall campaign on everyone’s radar. Junior point-forward Erma Walker was crucial for the Royals in beating Maple Grove a year ago, with 28 points and eight rebounds. The only losses for Hopkins this 2025-26 season is a 46-43 decision to Iowa’s Dowling Catholic, the No. 14 team in our rankings, and No. 7 Wayzata.

3. Johnston Dragons (IA) (26-0)

The Johnston Dragons (26-0) look very much in line to win a third straight Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship after finishing with a 26-0 record in 2024-25. The Dragons are currently on a 77-game winning streak dating back to 2023, which has seen the program notch back-to-back state titles. Senior point guard Jenica Lewis, who scored 12 points in last year’s state title game, is back in the fold after a strong junior campaign. Lewis has offers from Iowa, UNC, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU. Dragons have extended their longstanding winning streak now to 77 straight contests as they head into the Iowa high school girls basketball postseason and look to make it 78 tonight versus Ankeny Centennial.

4. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Calif.) (30-2)

Beating the No. 1 ranked Ontario Christian will bump you up the rankings fairly fast and that’s what it did for Sierra Canyon as they jump four spots from the eighth spot. The Trailblazers (30-2) may have one of the most well-balanced attacks of any high school girls basketball team in the country, led by seniors Delaney White and Emilia Krstevski, whom are both averaging a team-high 18 points per game. The team overall has five players averaging double digits for points. Sierra Canyon is back in action on Friday night when they take on Sage Hill.

5. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (Md.) (27-2)

Bishop McNamara (27-2), which has been among one of the country’s top high school girls basketball programs all season long this year, checks in at the fifth and final spot. The Mustangs only two losses on the season have come to St. Frances Academy (Md.) and Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). Other than that, the Mustangs have been perfect, boasting a 21-2 record playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Mustangs notched two blowout victories last week over Paul VI Catholic and St. Mary’s Ryken.

Massey Ratings National High School Girls Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (Calif.) (26-2)

7. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (21-5)

8. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (NY) (16-5)

9. Wauwatosa East Red Raiders (WI) (25-0)

10. Incarnate Word Academy Red Knights (MO) (19-2)

11. Providence Academy Lions (Pa.) (19-4)

12. Etiwanda Eagles (Calif.) (29-3)

13. The St. James Academy Strivers (Va.) (13-3)

14. Dowling Catholic Maroons (IA) (22-3)

15. Rosemount Irish (Minn.) (23-3)

16. Arrowhead Warhawks (WI) (24-2)

17. Princess Anne Cavaliers (Va.) (23-0)

18. Orono Senior Spartans (Minn.) (20-3)

19. Maple Grove Crimson (Minn.) (21-5)

20. Mayo Senior Spartans (Minn.) (24-0)

21. Minnetonka Skippers (Minn.) (20-5)

22. Bradley Central Bears (Tenn.) (32-0)

23. Hoover Buccaneers (Ala.) (35-1)

24. DME Academy Lakers (Fla.) (13-2)

25. Oostburg Flying Dutchmen (WI) (24-0)