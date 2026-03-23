National High School Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 23

The 2025-26 high school girls basketball season is coming to a close as state championships finish up and the road to a mythical national champion is coming down to it.

Ontario Christian (Calif.) maintains the No. 1 spot in this week’s latest Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings, after defeating Archbishop Mitty for California’s Open Division state championship last week. With the season just about at a close, which other programs are joining the Knights in the latest edition of the high school girls basketball Top 25?

Here’s a look at the latest set of top 25 high school girls basketball teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 23.

1. Ontario Christian Knights (Calif.) (34-2)

The Ontario Christian Knights (34-2) are the queens of the Golden State after defeating Archbishop Mitty, 56-49, for the CIF Open Division state championship. Ontario Christian fell way short of their 91 points per game average, but defensively came up with the stops they needed down the stretch. Making the case all season long to be the National Player of the Year is junior point guard Kaleena Smith, who is leading the team with an impressive 31.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

2. Johnston Dragons (IA) (29-0)

The Johnston Dragons (29-0) have won a third straight Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship after finishing with a 26-0 record in 2024-25. The Dragons are on a 80-game winning streak dating back to 2023, which has seen the program notch three consecutive state titles. Senior point guard Jenica Lewis, who has offers from Iowa, UNC, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU, was a major reason the Dragons were able to pull off the 3-peat this past season. The Dragons last week defeated Waukee Northwest, 51-37, to win the 5A crown and keep their nation leading 80-game win streak intact.

3. Hopkins Royals (Minn.) (24-3)

Last year’s Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) AAAA state champion Hopkins Royals (24-3), falls to the third spot after losing to Rosemount in a heartbreaking 63-62 loss in the AAAA state title game. Hopkins wasn’t a team full of star power en route to trying to repeat in winning another state title, but had plenty of talent to remain on the proverbial national radar. The only other losses that Hopkins had this past 2025-26 season was a 46-43 decision to Iowa’s Dowling Catholic, the No. 17 team in our rankings, and No. 8 Wayzata.

4. Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (Calif.) (28-3)

Staying pat at the No. 4 spot of our Top 5 in the latest high school girls basketball rankings are the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (28-3) as they ended up falling just short of taking the CIF Open Division title in a matchup with top-ranked Ontario Christian. The Monarchs had been making the case the entire season of why they’re one of the country’s most elite programs. Only other two losses that Archbishop Mitty has suffered this season came at the hands of Ontario Christian and Bishop McNamara (Md.), respectively.

5. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (Md.) (29-3)

Bishop McNamara (29-3), which has been among one of the country’s top high school girls basketball programs all season long this year, doesn’t move from the fifth and final spot despite dropping their third game of the season in a 62-50 decision versus The Bullis School. The Mustangs only other two losses on the season have come to St. Frances Academy (Md.) and national power No. 6 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). Other than that, the Mustangs have been perfect, boasting a 29-3 record playing one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Massey Ratings National High School Girls Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (NY) (16-5)

7. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Calif.) (30-3)

8. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (21-6)

9. Incarnate Word Academy Red Knights (MO) (24-2)

10. Providence Academy Lions (Pa.) (22-4)

11. Arrowhead Warhawks (WI) (28-2)

12. Rosemount Irish (Minn.) (26-3)

13. The St. James Academy Strivers (Va.) (15-3)

14. Etiwanda Eagles (Calif.) (29-4)

15. Wauwatosa East Red Raiders (WI) (27-1)

16. Princess Anne Cavaliers (Va.) (26-0)

17. Dowling Catholic Maroons (IA) (23-4)

18. Oostburg Flying Dutchmen (WI) (28-0)

19. Kettering Fairmont Firebirds (OH) (28-0)

20. Hoover Buccaneers (Ala.) (37-1)

21. Mayo Senior Spartans (Minn.) (27-1)

22. Orono Senior Spartans (Minn.) (20-4)

23. Red Bank Catholic Caseys (NJ) (30-2)

24. Hebron Christian Academy Lions (Ga.) (30-1)

25. Maple Grove Crimson (Minn.) (23-7)