National High School Girls Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 9

The 2025-26 high school girls basketball season is now in its final stretch for most states, with teams either wrapping up the regular season or competing in the early rounds of the playoffs. Programs across the country are battling to secure a spot in their state championship or keep their hopes alive for a strong finish on the national scene.

Ontario Christian (Calif.) holds steady at No. 1 in this week’s Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings, even after a loss to fellow California powerhouse Sierra Canyon, which suffered its own upset over the weekend. As the postseason continues to wind down, which other programs are joining the Knights in the latest edition of the high school girls basketball Top 25?

Here’s a look at the latest set of top 25 high school girls basketball teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 9.

1. Ontario Christian Knights (Calif.) (32-2)

The Ontario Christian Knights (32-2) bounced back from just their second loss of the season to Sierra Canyon with a resounding 80-66 win over Etiwanda. Ontario Christian continues to score points at a rapid pace as the Knights are averaging a impressive 91.0 points per game. Making the case all season long to be the national Player of the Year is junior point guard Kaleena Smith, who is currently leading the team with an impressive 32.1 points, 7.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 rebounds per contest. The Knights continue their charge through the playoffs as they are set to take on Sage Hill School tomorrow night.

2. Hopkins Royals (Minn.) (22-2)

Last year’s Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) AAAA state champion Hopkins Royals (22-2), remains right in the second spot and are on track to repeat towards another title. Hopkins wasn’t a team full of star power last season en route to winning another state title, but brings back plenty of talent to begin the fall campaign on everyone’s radar. Junior point-forward Erma Walker was crucial for the Royals in beating Maple Grove a year ago, with 28 points and eight rebounds. The only losses for Hopkins this 2025-26 season is a 46-43 decision to Iowa’s Dowling Catholic, the No. 14 team in our rankings, and No. 7 Wayzata. Next up for the Royals is a playoff matchup with Blaine on Wednesday night.

3. Johnston Dragons (IA) (29-0)

The Johnston Dragons (29-0) have won a third straight Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship after finishing with a 26-0 record in 2024-25. The Dragons are currently on a 80-game winning streak dating back to 2023, which has seen the program notch three consecutive state titles. Senior point guard Jenica Lewis, who has offers from Iowa, UNC, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU, was a major reason the Dragons were able to pull off the 3-peat this past season. The Dragons defeated Waukee Northwest, 51-37, to win the 5A crown and continue their nation leading 80-game win streak.

4. Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (Calif.) (27-2)

Sliding into the Top 5 of our latest high school girls basketball rankings are the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (27-2) as they ended up replacing Sierra Canyon, which was upset over the past weekend. The Monarchs have been making the case the entire season of why they’re one of the country’s most elite programs. Only two losses that Archbishop Mitty has suffered this season has come at the hands of Ontario Christian and Bishop McNamara (Md.), respectively. Next up for the Monarchs is a matchup against Clovis West tomorrow night.

5. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (Md.) (29-2)

Bishop McNamara (29-2), which has been among one of the country’s top high school girls basketball programs all season long this year, doesn’t move from the fifth and final spot. The Mustangs only two losses on the season have come to St. Frances Academy (Md.) and Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). Other than that, the Mustangs have been perfect, boasting a 29-2 record playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Mustangs most recent victories came over Mt. Zion Prep and Riverdale Baptist, respectively.

Massey Ratings National High School Girls Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (NY) (16-5)

7. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Calif.) (30-3)

8. Wayzata Trojans (Minn.) (21-6)

9. Wauwatosa East Red Raiders (WI) (26-0)

10. Incarnate Word Academy Red Knights (MO) (21-2)

11. Providence Academy Lions (Pa.) (21-4)

12. The St. James Academy Strivers (Va.) (15-3)

13. Etiwanda Eagles (Calif.) (29-4)

14. Rosemount Irish (Minn.) (23-3)

15. Dowling Catholic Maroons (IA) (23-4)

16. Arrowhead Warhawks (WI) (26-2)

17. Princess Anne Cavaliers (Va.) (25-0)

18. Oostburg Flying Dutchmen (WI) (26-0)

19. Mayo Senior Spartans (Minn.) (25-0)

20. Bradley Central Bears (Tenn.) (35-0)

21. Hoover Buccaneers (Ala.) (37-1)

22. Maple Grove Crimson (Minn.) (22-5)

23. Pewaukee Pirates (WI) (24-4)

24. DME Academy Lakers (Fla.) (13-2)

25. Kettering Fairmont Firebirds (OH) (26-0)