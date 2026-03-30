The 13th edition of the National High School Invitational, one of the most premiere high school baseball tournaments in the country, just recently came to a close this past Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina as Orange Lutheran (Calif.) upended Venice (Fla.), 7-6, for the tourney championship.

Some of the most elite high school baseball teams from around the country gathered to take part in the prestigious event as the tournament featured many of the top players as well. Late on Saturday, the National High School Invitational named an All-Tournament Team consisting of 11 players, which included a Most Valuable Player. Below are all 11 players that were selected to the NHSI 2026 All-Tournament Team:

National High School Invitational 2026 All-Tournament Team

Eric Zdunek (Committed to Notre Dame), OF/RHP/IF, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) – Most Valuable Player

Gary Morse (Committed to Tennessee), RHP, Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

CJ Weinstein (Committed to LSU), SS/RHP/2B, Orange Lutheran (Calif.)

Graham Houston (Committed to LSU), SS/RHP/2B, Venice (Fla.)

Kohen Poplin, RHP, Venice (Fla.)

Konnor Stargel, RHP INF/OF, Trinity (Ky.)

Grayson Willoughby, RHP/3B, Trinity (Ky.)

Taylor Dodd, OF, Casteel (Ariz.)

Jake Kim (Committed to UCLA), 1B, Harvard-Westlake (Calif.)

Braeden Lipoff (Committed to East Carolina), C/3B/OF, Gloucester Catholic (NJ)

About the National High School Invitational

“The USA Baseball National High School Invitational presented by the Greater Raleigh Sports Alliance and Netting Professionals brings together 16 of the top prep teams in the country to compete against each other in what has become the premiere event on the high school baseball calendar. As no event currently brings in a level of talent from top to bottom that the NHSI promises, the eventual tournament champion will kick off their respective season with recognition as the top high school baseball team in the country.

The NHSI is a 16-team, single-elimination championship tournament held at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. Each participating team is guaranteed to play four games. The NHSI will present participating athletes with national exposure in addition to providing the opportunity for the best teams in the country to compete against each other.”