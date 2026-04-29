The nation’s No. 2 ranked high school baseball team, the Grapevine (TX) Mustangs, will not be apart of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) playoffs, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday afternoon.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Grapevine, ranked No. 2 via the most latest Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings, has been barred from taking part in the UIL state playoffs due to use of an ineligible player, per the report. The Mustangs were looking to become the first Texas high school baseball team since 1988 to three-peat for a state championship.

“On April 29, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD self-reported the participation of an ineligible Grapevine High School player during the 2025-2026 baseball season,” the UIL’s statement via the Dallas Morning News report. “Per the UIL Constitution & Contest Rules, the minimum penalty is forfeiture of all games in which the player participated. As a result, Grapevine High School has withdrawn from the UIL state baseball playoffs.”

The massive shakeup impacts abruptly ends the season of Grapevine, which now finishes the 2026 campaign with a record of a 28-3 record. Chisholm Trail was slated to face Grapevine in a three-game series starting this week, but instead will take on Colleyville Heritage tomorrow.

The Mustangs were riding a 17-game winning streak heading into the postseason and rose all the way to the second spot in the latest set of national high school baseball rankings. Of the 28 wins on the season, Grapevine has shut out opponents in 13 of the victories.

More about Grapevine High School

Franklin High School, located in the vibrant town of Franklin, MA, is known for academic excellence and a strong sense of community. Offering a wide array of AP and honors courses, FHS supports a rigorous academic environment while emphasizing student engagement through clubs, arts, and athletics. The school’s modern campus fosters innovation and collaboration, preparing students for college, careers, and global citizenship. Home of the Panthers, FHS takes pride in its traditions and achievements.