NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas gives shout out to Reidsville's Dionte Neal
It’s not everyday you see a 2-time NBA All-Star give a nod to a high school hooper. On Saturday, 2-time NBA All-star Isaiah Thomas gave praise to Reidsville (N.C.) point guard Dionte Neal, who is committed to UNC-Greensboro.
Thomas gave Neal a shout out on social media on Saturday after Neal’s 42-point performance against Southeast Raleigh in a 71-68 victory at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. In two games for the Rams, Neal has scored 84 points at the Invitational.
Neal is making the case to being the state of North Carolina’s top two-sport Player of the Year as the senior has not only excelled on the hardwood, but also on the gridiron for Reidsville.
On the football team, Neal played anywhere and everywhere for the Rams as the all-everything dynamo on offense compiled 2,404 all-purpose yards and scored 27 touchdowns en route to Reidsville beating Brevard, 50-20, for the NCHSAA Class 4A state championship. Neal threw for 542 yards, 10 touchdowns then rushed for 511, scored eight times and hauled in 68 passes for 1,352 yards and 18 scores.
On the hardwood for the Rams, through five games Neal is averaging 34.2 points per game.
There’s very few athletes playing at the level Neal has played at when it comes to partaking in multiple sports.
More about Reidsville High School
Reidsville High School in Reidsville, North Carolina, offers a diverse athletic program that includes sports like football, basketball, baseball, and track. The school is committed to fostering a competitive and supportive environment for its student-athletes. Reidsville’s athletic program focuses on developing skills, teamwork, and sportsmanship while also emphasizing academic achievement. The school aims to build a strong sense of community and school pride through its various athletic activities.
