NBC Sports announced a partnership with Overtime for programming, distribution, and sales to improve the nation’s top high school football properties, including the Navy All-American Bowl and Overtime’s cutting-edge OT7 league.

With this new partnership, NBC Sports will be the media home of Overtime’s OT7 postseason and championship weekend, which will now be presented and promoted in conjunction with the Navy All-American Bowl, NBC Sports’ premier annual high school football all-star game that has been televised for over two decades.

Overtime and NBC Sports will collaborate to promote OT7’s playoff and championship weekend starting this spring. A few highlighted games will air on NBC and Peacock on June 13–14 at 2 p.m. ET.

In a distinctive 7v7 format, OT7 is a next-generation football league that highlights the explosive personalities and remarkable athleticism of the nation’s top high school football players. The previous college football season featured over 100 league alumni on SEC and Big Ten teams. Many people follow OT7 on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, making it very popular and easy for its young, growing fanbase to access.

Over 630 NFL players have participated in the Navy All-American Bowl, which has been broadcast on NBC Sports since 2002 and is frequently the most-watched high school athletic event in the nation. Its collaboration with Overtime is a perfect fit, as the two businesses work together to produce original content and sell and distribute assets during the yearly All-American Bowl Week in January.

High school football fans can now stay updated on scores from around the nation more easily than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.