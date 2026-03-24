NCHSAA commissioner set to retire in October, 2026

Que Tucker, the first ever woman and first African American to hold the position of commissioner in North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) history has set an official date for her retirement, according to a press release by the association on Monday.

The association announced that Tucker will be retiring after more than three decades with the NCHSAA, with her retirement becoming effective October 1, 2026.

“Since I joined the NCHSAA in 1991, it has been the privilege of a lifetime to work for and help guide an organization rooted in education, sportsmanship, and opportunity,” Tucker said in a statement. “Together, we have navigated moments of growth, challenge, and change—always with a shared commitment to doing what is right and what is best for students across our state.”

Que Tucker to Retire as NCHSAA Commissioner Effective October 1, 2026 https://t.co/iaKFXWtOCC pic.twitter.com/BkfXl0D9Y9 — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) March 23, 2026

Before starting her career with the NCHSAA in 1991, Tucker was as an assistant women’s basketball coach at North Carolina State under legendary head coach Kay Yow for two seasons.

Among Tucker’s honors during her time as commissioner was her being inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame in 2012 and also the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2024. She was officially named the commissioner of the association in December of 2015, with last winter marking her one-year as the leader of the NCHSAA.

The association added in the press release that further information about the search to find the NCHSAA’s next commissioner will be announced at a later date.

About the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA)

“The mission of the NCHSAA is to provide governance and leadership for interscholastic athletic programs that support and enrich the educational experience of students. The NCHSAA will be the national model for developing and inspiring greatness through interscholastic athletic experiences. Core values and beliefs are shared among the stakeholders of an organization. Values drive an organization’s culture and priorities and provide a framework in which decisions are made. The core values and beliefs are the principles that guide the association.”

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