NCHSAA releases new statement on appeal of disqualification of Mallard Creek track runner

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has been under fire the last few days regarding an official’s decision to disqualify a Mallard Creek’s boys’ track team runner due to a unsportsmanlike conduct for raising his hand at a state track meet.

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Mallard Creek principal Dr. Jared Thompson officially sent in a written appeal and grievance to the NCHSAA regarding the decision, which will now go to the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for review.

The NCHSAA released a new statement regarding the appeal by Mallard Creek, stating they will have no further comments while the process is ongoing:

Over the past several days, the conclusion of the 8A Men’s Track and Field Championship has generated significant discussion across North Carolina and beyond. The NCHSAA recognizes and understands there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved. As previously stated, officiating decisions made during competition are judgment calls administered by certified meet officials under NFHS playing rules and NCHSAA rules relative to unsporting behavior and actions, and are considered final decisions. The Association appreciates the efforts of the officials who are tasked with applying and enforcing those rules during our championship events. Under state law, an aggrieved party may challenge the decision of an official that results in disqualification by appealing to an independent appeals board appointed by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. This process is intended to provide a fair opportunity for a thorough review of the officiating decision. Following the established appeals process outlined in the NCHSAA Handbook and state procedures, Mallard Creek High School has exercised its right to such an appeal through the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Appeals Board administered by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The NCHSAA respects the right of member schools to utilize that process and appreciates the importance of ensuring all concerns are heard through the appropriate review structure. Because that process is underway, the NCHSAA will not provide further public comment regarding the specifics of the matter.

Over the past several days, the conclusion of the 8A Men’s Track and Field Championship has generated significant discussion across North Carolina and beyond. The NCHSAA recognizes and understands there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the… — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) May 19, 2026

Had the Mallard Creek runner not been assessed the unsportsmanlike conduct after winning the 4×400 relay race, the Mavericks would have been crowned state champions. Instead, the boys team was denied winning the state title, finishing second overall.

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker released an initial statement regarding the association’s decision to disqualify Mallard Creek’s boys’ track team runner, denying the Mavericks a state championship.

“Judgment decisions made by meet officials are done with the full knowledge of NFHS Track & Field Rules as well as rules and expectations of the NCHSAA relative to unsporting behavior and actions,” Tucker said. “We recognize there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved.”

More about Mallard Creek High School

Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, boasts a comprehensive athletic program with offerings in sports such as football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is dedicated to promoting athletic excellence and personal development, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. Mallard Creek’s athletic department provides students with opportunities to compete at high levels while balancing academics and athletics, fostering a supportive and dynamic environment for its student-athletes.