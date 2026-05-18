NCHSAA releases statement on Mallard Creek (NC) track athlete that was DQ'd at state meet

It has been a tumultuous last 36 hours for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) as they have been under fire for the disqualification of a Mallard Creek’s boys’ track team runner due to a unsportsmanlike conduct for raising his hand at a state track meet.

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Had the runner not been assessed the unsportsmanlike conduct after winning the 4×400 relay race, the Mavericks would have been crowned state champions. Instead, the boys team was denied winning the state title, finishing second overall.

Mallard Creek boys track and field was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct after winning the 4×400 relay in the final event of the day. Had the result stayed, the Mavericks would have won the team state championship. Instead, they remained in second place.



You can read the… pic.twitter.com/fdWIAW1UXT — HighSchoolOT (@HighSchoolOT) May 16, 2026

NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker released a statement, according to a report by the Charlotte Observer, regarding the association’s decision to disqualify Mallard Creek’s boys’ track team runner, denying the team a state championship in the process.

“Judgment decisions made by meet officials are done with the full knowledge of NFHS Track & Field Rules as well as rules and expectations of the NCHSAA relative to unsporting behavior and actions,” Tucker said. “We recognize there is deep disappointment experienced by the student-athletes, coaches, and the school community involved.”

According to a report by the Athletic, the outlet reached out to Mallard Creek track head coach Samuel Willoughby, who said that they were not given any previous warning ahead of the runner being disqualified. The officials on hand claimed in their reasoning was that they did provide an earlier warning to the runner, with Willoughby saying otherwise.

“When they warn an athlete, they call the coach in and say, ‘The athlete did this. If it happens again, he’s disqualified.’ No warning was said to him. No one called for me and said anything,” Willoughby said. “It was just, ‘I gave him a warning earlier, and here’s what he did this time, so he’s out.’”

More about Mallard Creek High School

Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, boasts a comprehensive athletic program with offerings in sports such as football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is dedicated to promoting athletic excellence and personal development, emphasizing teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. Mallard Creek’s athletic department provides students with opportunities to compete at high levels while balancing academics and athletics, fostering a supportive and dynamic environment for its student-athletes.