Nebraska 4-star CB commit Jailen Hill transferring to Miami Carol City (Fla.)

The Miami Carol City Chiefs (Fla.) football program has seen a number of high-profiles names transfer in this off-season and another big one is coming cross country.

Nebraska four-star cornerback commit Jailen Hill is leaving California high school football powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco and transferring to Miami Carol City, according to a collaboration social media post on Instagram and a repost on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I feel great about my decision,” Hill said about his commitment to Nebraska to Rivals recently. “I think Nebraska is the perfect fit for me on and off the field. Every time I was there, it felt more comfortable to me and it really does feel like home.”

Hill is rated a four-star cornerback prospect was ranked No. 31 in California, No. 39 at his position and the No. 373 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

The Chiefs received a few major transfers earlier this off-season when 2027 four-star wide receiver Nick Lennear announced he would be leaving Miami Northwestern and transferring to Miami Carol City. Another couple of big additions for Carol City was 2029 quarterback Malik Leonard (2,935 yards, 31 touchdowns), who left Chaminade-Madonna and joined the Chiefs and 2028 athlete Aden Johnson transferring in from McArthur.

The Chiefs have arguably put together one of the most difficult schedules of all, with teams like Lee County (Ga.), Mainland, Miami Central and Miami Northwestern on the slate. The game that stands out the most is a Oct. 2 matchup with Georgia powerhouse Grayson on the road.

Miami Carol City finished last season with a 6-6 record and ranked as the No. 148, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.