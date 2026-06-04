Nebraska duo Trae Taylor and Tay Ellis begin practice at Millard South (Neb.)

4-star prospect Trae Taylor and Omaha Millard South (Neb.) officially kicked off their summer training programs this week after the quarterback’s time in Las Vegas at the Elite 11 event, where he was named MVP. Taylor transferred from Carmel Catholic (Ill.) following his commitment to Nebraska.

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The school is looking to defend its NSAA Class A state crowns, having lifted the title in 2025 after defeating Papillion-LaVista South (Neb.) in the playoffs final. They finished the season 15th in Rivals’ final National High School Football Top 25 Rankings of the season.

And they have only grown stronger going into 2026, adding two of the best prospects in the nation with the Elite 11 MVP, as well as three-star prospect Tay Ellis, another Nebraska commit who transferred. Ellis, who transferred from Crowley (Texas.), is currently the fifth-best player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

“We’ve got like, almost 50-something days until our first game, and day three (of summer practices), we have made a lot of progress. It’s cool that Tay and I are here, but it’s also cool that we were able to join a team and become a family so quickly,” The quarterback revealed, speaking to local media First Alert 6 and Mason Kern during their summer practice.

Following their success last year, despite adding two of the nation’s best prospects to their ranks, Millard High lost more than ten members of their senior class of 2026 graduating and committing to D1 football. Included in that was the No.4 quarterback prospect in the country, four-star Jett Thomalla. Thomalla, who Taylor will be taking over for, threw for 3,484 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Committing to Alabama, the class of 2026 quarterback was throwing to a Penn State commit, 3-star prospect Amarion Jackson. With their starting quarterback and number 1 receiver both graduating, Taylor and Ellis transferring at the same time came at the perfect moment. And the two 2027 Nebraska prospects have already formed a deep chemistry.

“That’s my best friend” (on Trae Taylor). “It’s crazy that we actually get to play together our senior year, right? “But we’re going into Nebraska playing together, so we’re building up a great connection on the field.” The 2027 wide receiver revealed to local media.

Millard South will begin its season with a series of non-district clashes against Lee’s Summit North (Mo.) and Saint Louis Cardinal Ritter College (Mo.)