Nebraska and South Dakota high schools to play home-and-home football series

Some of the top high school football teams in Nebraska and South Dakota will square off against each other across the next two seasons.

Five teams from the Omaha metro and five from the Sioux Falls metro will play a home-and-home series beginning in 2026. On Wednesday, the matchups for this coming season were revealed:

Aug. 28 — Brandon Valley (S.D.) at Bellevue West (Neb.)

Sept. 18 — Washington (S.D.) at Millard North (Neb.)

Sept. 25 — Omaha Central (Neb.) at Lincoln (S.D.)

Oct. 2 — Westview (Neb.) at Jefferson (S.D.)

Oct. 9 — Omaha North (Neb.) at Harrisburg (S.D.)

In 2027, the home and away teams will swap. The five games are set to feature some of the best in each state.

In South Dakota, Brandon Valley won the 11AAA state title, defeating Lincoln 34-27. The Lynx finished 10-1 and were the top-ranked team in the state, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Lincoln, Jefferson and Harrisburg finished as the No. 2, 3 and 5 teams in the state. Washington checked in at No. 11.

Nebraska counters with four teams that finished in the top 25 of the state rankings last season. No. 16 Omaha North leads the way. The state’s reigning Class A champs and No. 1 team, Millard South, is not involved in the home-and-home series.

The Cornhusker State will bring some top prospects to these games, too. Millard North will be led by the likes of four-star safety Tory Pittman, three-star running back Kylonn Haynie and three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson.

