Neshannock (Pa.) softball 57-game win streak snapped
The last time Neshannock High School’s (Pa.) softball team lost a game was back on June 12, 2023 when they fell to Everett in a postseason contest. That was 1,033 days ago.
On Thursday night, the Lancers finally dropped a game for the first time since the summer of 2023 as they fell to Shenango, 6-5, snapping a 57-game win streak for Neshannock. The Lancers are ranked No. 16 in the country, according to the latest Rivals High School Softball Top 25 Rankings.
When it comes to being the gold standard of softball out of the Keystone State, Neshannock sets the bar at a very high ceiling. One that has seen the Lancers only lose two games since 2022, with the program compiling an overall mark of 109-2 between 2022-present.
Neshannock started to see the success come in the 2021-2022 school year where the Lancers went undefeated at 28-0, winning the PIAA‘s Division AA state championship. From there, the Lancers continued steamrolling teams on an annual basis, becoming the state’s top team.
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After a 24-1 season in the 2022-2023 campaign, Neshannock followed it up with a pair of undefeated 26-0 seasons and went into this season winning their first five games. Through the first five games, the Lancers before facing Shenango had out-scored opponents 59-6.
There’s little time to sulk in the first loss since 2023 as Neshannock returns to the circle this evening to face Laurel and tomorrow take on Wilmington, respectively.
More about Neshannock High School
Neshannock High School, located in New Castle, Pennsylvania, offers a well-rounded education with a focus on academic excellence and extracurricular involvement. The school is known for its strong athletic programs, including football, basketball, and wrestling. It supports students in developing leadership, teamwork, and competitive skills. Neshannock’s mascot is the Lancer, and the school fosters a sense of community and pride through both its educational and athletic achievements.