Nevada high school baseball state championship team removed from postseason

For the second straight day, a high school baseball state championship team has been removed from a postseason.

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According to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) has removed the defending Class 5A state champion Henderson (NV) Basic Wolves from the playoff bracket.

Per the report, the Class 5A bracket as of today currently shows the spot that was previously held by the Wolves empty and no official reason has been revealed on why Basic has been removed from postseason play. It wouldn’t be the first time the Wolves have not been part of the NIAA playoffs in recent memory.

Going back to the 2024 campaign, the report states that the Wolves were forced to forfeit a number of games due to ineligible players on the team and in turn missed out on the postseason because of the forfeits.

Basic was entering the 5A Desert League as the league’s No. 1 seed, and was scheduled to play Faith Lutheran at 4 p.m. Pacific Time on Thursday in a winners-bracket second round contest. The Wolves are currently 18-8 on the season and were once nationally ranked in the Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings earlier in the season.

Just yesterday in the state of Texas, the nation’s No. 2 ranked high school baseball team, the Grapevine (TX) Mustangs, was barred from being apart of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) playoffs due to an ineligible player.

Grapevine, ranked No. 2 via the most latest Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings, has been barred from taking part in the UIL state playoffs due to use of an ineligible player, per the report. The Mustangs were looking to become the first Texas high school baseball team since 1988 to three-peat for a state championship.

The Mustangs were riding a 17-game winning streak heading into the postseason and rose all the way to the second spot in the latest set of national high school baseball rankings. Of the 28 wins on the season, Grapevine has shut out opponents in 13 of the victories.