Nevada high school girls basketball team forced to forfeit 15 contests due to admin error

One of the top Nevada high school girls basketball teams will have to forfeit 15 games from the current 2025-26 season due to an administrative mistake, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Alex Wright.

Centennial (NV), Nevada’s second ranked high school girls basketball team, is being forced to forfeit 15 contests by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) due to “due to an administrative error in reference to a student-athlete’s grades and transcripts regarding student eligibility.”

A letter from Centennial principal Keith Wipperman went out to parents of the players on the team regarding the penalties handed down because of the error.

“We want to be clear: This error rests entirely with the Centennial High School athletic administration,” Wipperman says in the letter obtained by the Review-Journal. “It is our responsibility to verify the eligibility of every pupil on our rosters. We self-reported this violation once it was discovered and are now working closely with the Clark County School District (CCSD) and the NIAA to ensure this never happens again.”

It is a case of deja vu for the Bulldogs as this issue occurred last season when Centennial was forced to forfeit 18 games from the 2024-25 season because of a “glitch.” Centennial head coach Karen Weitz, who has led the program to 15 state titles since 1999, didn’t mince words about what has transpired over the last couple of years to her program.

“Just total in shock that this could happen two years in a row and people that are the head of your school can just stand up there and it’s always, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry. This is our fault, and we should have known,’” Weitz said in the report. “It’s incompetence. It’s evil. It just doesn’t look right. Is this coincidence again that you don’t know how to do your job until right before the playoffs with both teams?”

More about Centennial High School

Centennial High School, located in northwest Las Vegas, Nevada, is known for academic excellence, athletic dominance, and a strong community spirit. Opened in 1999, CHS serves a diverse student population and offers a variety of Advanced Placement courses, extracurricular clubs, and competitive sports programs. The Bulldogs have earned state titles in several sports, particularly girls’ basketball, making Centennial a standout in both academics and athletics.

