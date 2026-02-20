Nevada's NIAA hosting basketball state series at high school gyms versus arenas

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) has found a more cost effective way to host their boys/girls basketball state semifinals and championships: have them at high school gymnasiums.

According to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the NIAA has opted to host the state boys/girls basketball semifinals and finals, including Class 5A, at high school facilities rather than larger arenas.

“What it boils down to is it’s very expensive to play in (arenas)… Finding a venue we need to use over the days we need to use it is very difficult,” NIAA executive director Tim Jackson said to the Review-Journal. “We want to provide the best experience for the kids, but we also have to be fiscally responsible doing so… It’s business. I understand. I equate it to this: Would I like to drive a Lamborghini? Yes. I sure would. My budget doesn’t allow me to do that. So I drive my Jeep, and I’m very happy with it.”

Several reasons come into play when it comes to why the NIAA chooses to host the boys/girls basketball state series, which first and foremost is the costs are estimated around $100,000 (rental, staffing, catering), scheduling conflicts and basement locker rooms that can be disrupted by bands playing at halftime.

Though one may think that coaches and players around Nevada may not like the setup of playing a state semifinal or championship game, the report states that there’s coaching veterans like Coronado’s Jeff Kaufman that prefer the smaller venue.

“When we were at the Thomas & Mack for this, it was rushed… This way, the kids have a day to prepare, rest, have a final practice together. I have no issue being at a high school. Listen, we just want the trophy,” Kaufman said via the report.

When it comes to basketball in comparison to the high school football state finals in the state of Nevada, however, those remain at the grandiose Allegiant Stadium, which comes at no cost to the NIAA due to Las Vegas Raiders sponsorship of the association.

“We are on the hook for nothing. I don’t have enough gratitude in my heart to thank the Raiders enough,” Jackson added in the report.

