New Albany (OH) football hires Mark Solis as head coach

A old name that has seen plenty of success when it comes to Ohio high school football resurfaced on Monday and will be coaching at New Albany.

According to a report by 270Gridiron, the Eagles have hired former Olentangy head coach Mark Solis to become the program’s next lead man. During Solis time coaching at Olentangy, the head compiled an overall record of 169-83 along with 15 playoff appearances.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Solis to New Albany,” New Albany athletic director Richie Wildenhaus said in the report. “He is a proven leader who understands how to build and sustain excellence.”

Solis takes on a much different challenge taking over New Albany, which finished below the .500 mark last season. The Eagles will have some talent returning on both sides of the ball, including 2027 running back Jett Jerwers, who is committed to Harvard and rushed for 1,503 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.

In the final Ohio 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, New Albany finished with a 4-6 record and as the No. 101st ranked team in the state.

More about New Albany High School

New Albany High School, located in New Albany, Ohio, is known for its commitment to academic excellence and a comprehensive educational experience. The school serves a diverse student body and offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a strong athletics program. The Eagles compete in various sports, promoting teamwork, discipline, and school spirit among students. The athletic teams are active in the Ohio Capital Conference and enjoy robust support from the community.

For Ohio high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Buckeye State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Ohio.