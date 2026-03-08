New Canaan (Conn.) football unveils 2026 schedule

2026 high school football schedules are dropping one after another all over the country, and Connecticut has always been a pipeline for college recruits varying . This upcoming season is no exception, with a bunch of teams around the nation now setting their full fall slates.

Out of the Constitution State is arguably the top public high school football program in the New Canaan Rams, which are coming off winning the CIAC Class L state championship last season. Winning is embedded into the Rams’ as they’ve won over 25 state titles in the program’s history and the upcoming slate of games will test the team as they chase another championship in the fall. Over the weekend, New Canaan released their 2026 high school football schedule, filled with plenty of familiar foes.

Legendary Connecticut high school football head coach Lou Marinelli will return for another season to lead the Rams after guiding the program to its 26th state championship last season. There’s plenty of reasons to believe Marinelli will be raising a 27th trophy this fall as he brings back another talented bunch to the fold, including junior quarterback Maddox Hoffman, who threw for 2,030 yards and 21 touchdowns last fall.

The full New Canaan 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Week 1 – Trumbull

Week 2 – Fairfield College Preparatory

Week 3 – at Brien Mcmahon

Week 4 – at New Britain

Week 5 – Central

Week 6 – at Greenwich

Week 7 – Fairfield Ludlowe

Week 8 – St Joseph

Week 9 – at Wilton

Week 10 – at Darien

New Canaan finished as the No. 8 ranked team per the Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about New Canaan High School

New Canaan High School, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut, is a top-ranked public high school known for academic excellence, vibrant extracurriculars, and championship-level athletics. The school serves a motivated student body with strong community support and outstanding faculty. With a rigorous curriculum and extensive AP offerings, NCHS prepares students for success in college and beyond, while promoting leadership, service, and school spirit.

