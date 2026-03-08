New Canaan (Conn.) football unveils 2026 schedule
2026 high school football schedules are dropping one after another all over the country, and Connecticut has always been a pipeline for college recruits varying . This upcoming season is no exception, with a bunch of teams around the nation now setting their full fall slates.
Out of the Constitution State is arguably the top public high school football program in the New Canaan Rams, which are coming off winning the CIAC Class L state championship last season. Winning is embedded into the Rams’ as they’ve won over 25 state titles in the program’s history and the upcoming slate of games will test the team as they chase another championship in the fall. Over the weekend, New Canaan released their 2026 high school football schedule, filled with plenty of familiar foes.
Legendary Connecticut high school football head coach Lou Marinelli will return for another season to lead the Rams after guiding the program to its 26th state championship last season. There’s plenty of reasons to believe Marinelli will be raising a 27th trophy this fall as he brings back another talented bunch to the fold, including junior quarterback Maddox Hoffman, who threw for 2,030 yards and 21 touchdowns last fall.
The full New Canaan 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
Top 10
- 1New
Bracketology
Updated as regular season ends
- 2Breaking
Damon Stoudamire
Georgia Tech fires head coach
- 3
Steven Pearl
'They punked us'
- 4Hot
SEC Tournament
Bracket set for men's hoops
- 5Trending
Dan Hurley
Big East punishes HC for ejection
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
New Canaan Football 2026 Schedule
Week 1 – Trumbull
Week 2 – Fairfield College Preparatory
Week 3 – at Brien Mcmahon
Week 4 – at New Britain
Week 5 – Central
Week 6 – at Greenwich
Week 7 – Fairfield Ludlowe
Week 8 – St Joseph
Week 9 – at Wilton
Week 10 – at Darien
New Canaan finished as the No. 8 ranked team per the Connecticut 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about New Canaan High School
New Canaan High School, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut, is a top-ranked public high school known for academic excellence, vibrant extracurriculars, and championship-level athletics. The school serves a motivated student body with strong community support and outstanding faculty. With a rigorous curriculum and extensive AP offerings, NCHS prepares students for success in college and beyond, while promoting leadership, service, and school spirit.
How to Follow Connecticut High School Football
For Connecticut high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Constitution State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Connecticut high school football excitement across the state.