New Jersey becomes 21st state to make girls flag football a sanctioned sport

Add the state of New Jersey to the growing list of states that are sanctioning girls flag football on the high school level as a state championship sport.

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The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) voted to approve girls flag football as a state sanctioned sport on the high school level, joining 20 other states from around the country. The Garden state becomes the 21st state to make girls flag football a sanctioned state championship/postseason sport. The motion passed with a overwhelming 311-18 vote in favor of sanctioning girls flag football.

Usual division rivals are now community partners: the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants joint efforts to grow girls flag football in New Jersey reached a milestone today, when NJSIAA voted to recognize girls flag football as a state sanctioned sport at the high school… pic.twitter.com/eTEWlM3hjs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 4, 2026

Just over a week ago, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) and District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCSAA) both announced that they had approved girls flag football as a sanctioned state championship sport. Also recently announcing the addition of the sport was Kansas, which approved girls flag football, becoming the 18th state to sanction the sport with Maryland being the 19th and District of Columbia as the 20th, respectively.

With the addition of New Jersey, below is the full updated list of the now 21 states around the United States that officially sanction girls flag football as a high school state championship sport:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington

Participation in girls flag football has seen major increases, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants in the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data, and it’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity sport in numerous states, with more than a dozen already sanctioning it and others running pilot programs or preparing to join.

For New Jersey high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Garden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across New Jersey.